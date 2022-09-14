Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Huge Kroger changes are announced for major cities across US and store promises it will save shoppers time
KROGER will be joining the likes of Uber Eats and Postmates with a brand new delivery service on its site after announcing changes to stores across the US. Customers will now be able to place grocery orders on Kroger.com or the Kroger app. National grocery chain Kroger will also be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Snap's 'messy' mass layoff happened so fast some employees were locked out of work tools before, and during, meetings in which they were to be let go
Snap's mass layoff last week came as a surprise to many insiders and industry observers. Even more surprising to those at the company may have been the "messy" way the company went about letting people go. Half a dozen current and former workers explained to Insider the way Snap last...
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system. Fifteen subcontracted drivers in the city of Nagasaki, Japan, who announced their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses
“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Uber dealing with "cybersecurity incident" after hacker appears to breach its system
Uber said Thursday that it reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network. A security engineer said the intruder had provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial cloud systems at the ride-hailing service. Uber tweeted Thursday night that it was "currently responding to a cybersecurity incident....
Teamsters Coming for Amazon Logistics Workers
The Teamsters Union has launched a new effort aimed at organizing Amazon warehouse and logistics workers as the e-commerce behemoth faced a recent setback in its effort to challenge unionization in its Staten Island warehouse. The Teamsters, which represents 1.2 million workers, said its newly launched Amazon Division is aimed at “uniting Amazon employees, securing more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry and defending workers” from what it dubbed “the world’s most dangerous” employer. The Teamsters already represent 340,000 UPS drivers, some of whom are contracted to provide delivery services for Amazon. “For 120 years, the Teamsters have proudly and ferociously...
Amazon CEO says he won't force workers back to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed the global tech giant doesn’t plan to require its corporate workers to return to the office anytime soon. Following a home working order in early 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has previously hinted at an “office-centric culture” according to CNBC (opens in new tab).
Starbucks to make big changes in stores – and it’ll speed up service for customers
STARBUCKS has announced a new multimillion dollar plan that they hope will speed up service benefiting both customers and employees alike. The coffee giant announced it would be investing $450million to improve the efficiency of its stores. The news came this week during the company's investor day, when Starbucks leaders...
Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Thursday it has partnered with start-up Nuro to test food delivery via unmanned vehicles in some U.S. locations, expanding its tie-ups with companies focused on building self-driving machines.
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Amazon raises pay and enhances benefits for delivery drivers
Amazon is boosting pay and expanding benefits for the e-commerce giant's delivery drivers. The company said Tuesday it will offer wage increases for drivers employed by its so-called delivery service partners (DSP), who ferry packages in the company's vans. U.S.-based DSP drivers also will be eligible to participate in a 401(k) plan, with Amazon pledging to chip in $60 million in the first year to help business owners match employee contributions.
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech
A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
CARS・
Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say
Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
Comments / 0