The Teamsters Union has launched a new effort aimed at organizing Amazon warehouse and logistics workers as the e-commerce behemoth faced a recent setback in its effort to challenge unionization in its Staten Island warehouse. The Teamsters, which represents 1.2 million workers, said its newly launched Amazon Division is aimed at “uniting Amazon employees, securing more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry and defending workers” from what it dubbed “the world’s most dangerous” employer. The Teamsters already represent 340,000 UPS drivers, some of whom are contracted to provide delivery services for Amazon. “For 120 years, the Teamsters have proudly and ferociously...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO