ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Trucksmarter#Cloudtrucks#Convoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses

“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Teamsters Coming for Amazon Logistics Workers

The Teamsters Union has launched a new effort aimed at organizing Amazon warehouse and logistics workers as the e-commerce behemoth faced a recent setback in its effort to challenge unionization in its Staten Island warehouse.  The Teamsters, which represents 1.2 million workers, said its newly launched Amazon Division is aimed at “uniting Amazon employees, securing more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry and defending workers” from what it dubbed “the world’s most dangerous” employer.  The Teamsters already represent 340,000 UPS drivers, some of whom are contracted to provide delivery services for Amazon.  “For 120 years, the Teamsters have proudly and ferociously...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TechRadar

Amazon CEO says he won't force workers back to the office

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed the global tech giant doesn’t plan to require its corporate workers to return to the office anytime soon. Following a home working order in early 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has previously hinted at an “office-centric culture” according to CNBC (opens in new tab).
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Amazon raises pay and enhances benefits for delivery drivers

Amazon is boosting pay and expanding benefits for the e-commerce giant's delivery drivers. The company said Tuesday it will offer wage increases for drivers employed by its so-called delivery service partners (DSP), who ferry packages in the company's vans. U.S.-based DSP drivers also will be eligible to participate in a 401(k) plan, with Amazon pledging to chip in $60 million in the first year to help business owners match employee contributions.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech

A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
CARS
The Independent

Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say

Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy