LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO