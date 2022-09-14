Read full article on original website
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the high school Friday morning. Around 7:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Smythe Street after a parent told a school employee a man threatened a student with a handgun. Police quickly arrived on scene and arrested Xavier Gomez, who resisted.
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
Two seriously injured in Hereford stabbing, suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital
HEREFORD, Texas (KCBD) - One person was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Hereford Thursday. A second person was flown to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries. Hereford police responding to a possible stabbing in the 700 block of Ave. K where they found...
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
End Zone Team of Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big 17-14 victory over #2 Wichita Falls Rider Friday Night. The Pirates move to 3-1 as they enter their bye week before starting District. I visited with the Pirates In Woodrow to...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
CASA of the South Plains in need of volunteers, advocates for kids in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last year there were more than 1,250 children in foster care among Lubbock, Hale, Hockley, Yoakum, Terry and Cochran counties. CASA of the South Plains serves those six counties. “Currently we’re serving about 40% of the children in the foster care system, and our goal is...
West Texas Endurance to host memorial run for late astronaut Willie McCool
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:. DATE: Saturday – September...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16. Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider. KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum...
Late summer weather hanging on
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average warmth highlights the final days of summer in West Texas. The Autumnal Equinox, considered the end of summer and the beginning of fall, is Thursday. For rainfall reports, and a chance to win $5,000 dollars, check out the end of this post. In the...
Warmth continues for last official weekend of summer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, heat, and dry conditions for your Sunday with very little change through the workweek. Quiet and clear conditions will continue for your Saturday evening and overnight. Winds will die down a bit with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will remain clear with overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s across the South Plains.
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
