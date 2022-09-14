ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on declassification claims

By Rebecca Beitsch
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHNV6_0hv59wZb00

The Justice Department sought to call the bluff of former President Trump for statements about declassifying the records found at his Florida home, criticizing his legal team for insinuating — but failing to fully assert — the claim.

The response came after Trump’s attorneys on Monday repeatedly noted that Trump had the power to declassify records but stopped short of saying he actually did so despite a month of the former president airing the excuse.

“Plaintiff principally seeks to raise questions about the classification status of the records and their categorization under the Presidential Records Act (“PRA”). But plaintiff does not actually assert—much less provide any evidence—that any of the seized records bearing classification markings have been declassified,” the Justice Department wrote in its latest brief.

“Such possibilities should not be given weight absent plaintiff’s putting forward competent evidence,” it added.

Though presidents have broad power to declassify records, doing so sets off a chain of events, as the intelligence agencies that manage such records must take additional steps.

Trump’s legal team on Monday argued that the fact that a document taken during the search at Mar-a-Lago was labeled classified does not mean that status was maintained. All told, authorities have recovered more than 300 classified records from the property since January.

“The government’s stance assumes that if a document has a classification marking, it remains classified irrespective of any actions taken during President Trump’s term in office,” Trump’s legal team wrote.

“There is no legitimate contention that the chief executive’s declassification of documents requires approval of bureaucratic components of the executive branch,” it added.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that Trump’s team sought to “change the subject by holding out the possibility that he could have declassified some of the seized records.”

“Even if plaintiff had declassified any of these records while he was president—a proposition that plaintiff does not specifically assert in any of his filings in these proceedings, in a sworn declaration, or through any evidence—any record bearing classification markings was necessarily created by the government and, therefore, is not plaintiff’s personal property,” it wrote.

Trump’s desire to keep them would also not outweigh the government’s need to review them both for national security purposes and as part of its broader criminal investigation.

The government also offered one of its most concise rejections yet of Trump’s claim that he could maintain any sort of executive privilege over the government records he stored at his home.

“Plaintiff offers no response to the government’s multiple arguments demonstrating that he cannot plausibly assert executive privilege to prevent the executive branch itself from reviewing records that executive branch officials previously marked as classified,” the DOJ wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department told the 11th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
YORKTOWN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Bluff#The Justice Department#Pra
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights 2022: September 16 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights highlighted local high school football on September 16, as they delve into the second week of the 2022 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above. Check out more Friday Night Flights content HERE.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues

Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Despite setbacks, Venezuelan opposition leader touts record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó gave a quasi-state of the nation address Friday, offering a broad accounting of millions of dollars under his control and taking credit for social programs benefiting people across the troubled South American country. Guaidó said the parallel government he...
ADVOCACY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy