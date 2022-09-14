Read full article on original website
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Tax cut proposed for people in Onondaga Co. in latest budget
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County home owners could get some relief if the County Executive Ryan McMahon’s proposed 2023 budget gets the green light. “I’m proposing an 11% cut in the property tax rate from the current rate of $4.79 per thousand to $4.26 per thousand,” McMahon shared. “This equals over a $100 savings […]
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Constitution Week declared in the Town of Marathon
The Marathon town board recently declared the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Constitution Week celebrates the 250th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States, which took place on Sept. 17. Town supervisor Timothy Elliott read a proclamation on Constitution Week at Tuesday’s meeting:
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 17
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has risen from...
A conflict of interest.
A conflict of interest is what you have when “a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity” (Oxford Languages). Pointing out that there is a potential conflict of interest is NOT accusing anyone of wrongdoing. Quite the...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
Postal worker from Syracuse area sentenced for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Syracuse, N.Y. — A U.S. Postal Service worker who lived in the Syracuse area was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 with rioters attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Security footage showed Frank Bratjan Jr. breaching the Capitol building through...
Cincinnatus BOE discusses financial and discipline reports
The Cincinnatus Central School District Board of Education (BOE) recently convened to discuss account consolidation and last year’s discipline report. The next BOE meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the school library. Better Banking. The BOE first heard a proposal on further consolidation of the...
Elmira City Schools disabled student rape case reaches New York appellate court
In a court appearance on September 14, the Elmira City School District appealed a lower court's decision to let two previous rapes of the student be included in the case.
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
Almost 200 guns, 50 pounds of ammo, turned in at Camillus gun buyback
Camillus, N.Y. — Almost 200 guns were turned in at a “no questions asked” gun buyback event hosted by the Camillus Police Department and New York State Attorney General’s Office. People brought 172 unwanted or non-working guns to a buyback event Saturday in exchange for gift...
Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
