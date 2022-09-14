ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local families still struggle to find baby formula

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Some families are still struggling to find formula after a recall and shutdown wiped shelves clean earlier this year.

Data from market research firm IRI shows about 23% of powdered formula was still out of stock in August compared that to about 10% before the recall and shutdown.

Not just nationally, but local families are also impacted by the shortage.

Megs Yunn, founder of the Greater Pittsburgh Infant Formula Bank, says low income and rural communities are still struggling to find consistent supply.

“We’re finding that it’s still riding waves of specific formula being very challenging,” Yunn said. “If they don’t have the ability to travel from store to store.”

She says tracking down formula is one challenge, but paying increasing prices is another.

“Prices need to regulate,” Yunn said. “They need to be reliable.”

Yunn’s organization is a network of five locations in the area that provides formula to families in need.

The Greater Pittsburgh Infant Formula Bank is always taking donations; Head to BeverlysBabies.org .

