ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's Why High Earners Are Abandoning New York and California

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZgjh_0hv59HpA00
Image source: Getty Images

Could you save money by relocating to a different state?

Key points

  • New York and California have lost almost 40,000 high earners, but those states are still key locations for people earning big bucks.
  • Remote working has made it more possible for people to move to lower-cost states.
  • Relocating can reduce living costs, but it isn't a move to take lightly.

Data from the IRS shows that the country's highest earners are moving away from New York and California. Some are heading to states with lower state taxes. But taxes aren't the only reason for the shift. So how many people have left these popular states, what's driving them away, and should you follow suit?

New York and California have lost almost 40,000 high earners

The IRS's top income bracket includes anyone who earns $200,000 or more, and its data shows that almost a quarter of them live in California and New York. Both states rank in the top three nationwide in terms of the number of high-wage residents. Indeed, in spite of the shrinkage, there are still over 2 million high-earning households in California and New York combined.

California's exodus

Over 36,000 households earning the big bucks left California between 2019 and 2020. This was offset by around 17,500 arrivals. Overall, that means there are now more than 19,000 fewer high-income families in the Golden State. While that is a lot of departures, it still represents only 1.35% of the total number of the state's top earners.

New York's exodus

New York faces an even bigger struggle to keep its top earners. Almost 30,000 high-earning households left the state and only around 9,600 arrived -- a net loss of almost 20,000. That's about 3% of New York's top filers.

Here's a summary of the IRS data on high-earning households in California and New York between 2019 and 2020:

Why top earners are abandoning California and New York

There are various reasons why top earners are moving out of California and New York, but high tax rates in both states certainly play a role. According to the Tax Foundation, California residents pay as much as 13.3%, and New York residents could pay as much as 10.9%. The Manhattan Institute said that New York City’s highest earners pay the highest combined state and local income taxes in the U.S.

In contrast, states like Florida and Texas, which do not charge state income tax, are attracting more and more top-dollar workers. Between 2019 and 2020, Florida saw a net gain of over 20,000 high earners, while Texas gained over 5,000.

Another factor is that international immigration in New York City is at about a quarter of the level it was before the pandemic, according to the New York Times. Added to which, sadly the death rate was much higher than in typical years. In California, several big companies, such as Oracle, Palantir and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are moving their operations -- and their people -- elsewhere.

There are other pandemic-related issues at play, too. Remote work is increasingly feasible, meaning many workers no longer have to live within an easy commute of their office. Not only is urban life not as necessary as it once was, but for some people, it has also lost its appeal. The option to work remotely for at least part of the week makes it possible to explore different ways of living. All these things combined means both high income and other Americans are considering relocation.

Bottom line

Some experts argue that the recent migration figures are a blip rather than a trend, particularly since New York and California are still home to more billionaires than anywhere else in the country. Nonetheless, if you're trying to reduce your cost of living, moving to a different state or city might help. But there are a lot of factors to consider. Here are just a few of them:

  • Moving costs: If you're moving to reduce your cost of living, work out how long you'll have to stay in your new place to balance out those extra costs. Let's say it costs you $5,000 to move, and the shift will shave $500 a month off your costs. You'll need to be there for at least 10 months before the move pays off.
  • Healthcare: Your current health insurance may not work in a new state, so check out what options are available and what it will cost in the state where you might relocate.
  • Work: If you're planning to keep your current job and work remotely, it's probably a good idea to make sure your employer is on board. You don't want to move to another state only to find you're required in the office full time. If you hope to find a new job, investigate the job market and what opportunities might be available.
  • Schools: If you have children, there are a host of extra considerations. For example, where might they go to school and how family-friendly is your new potential home?
  • Housing costs: House prices, rental costs, and even mortgage rates can vary wildly depending on where you live. Use a cost of living calculator to find out if the locations you're considering really will save you money.

Moving out of state can be a big upheaval, particularly if you currently live near close friends and family. You might be able to dramatically slash your living expenses, but you may also find some savings get outweighed by new and unexpected costs. The more time you spend visiting and researching your new location, the more likely any move will be rewarding for both your bank account and your personal life.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Texas roasted for paying more in taxes than California: ‘The Joke is On You’

Conventional wisdom in the US holds that while California is blessed with natural beauty and a plethora of cultural options, those seeking lower taxes should head for Texas.But over the last several weeks, a resurfaced 2018 graphic from the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has shown a number of social media users and news consumers that unless you are a member of the exclusive top one percent of income earners, taxes in Texas are actually higher than they are in California.According to the ITEP graphic, total state and local taxes as a percentage of family income is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Business#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Business Economics#Billionaires#Local Life#Tax Foundation#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Destinations
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
220K+
Followers
107K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy