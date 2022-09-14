Read full article on original website
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Try Queen Elizabeth II's pancake recipe for breakfast: She shared it with this US president
Queen Elizabeth II had a pancake recipe that she favored — and reportedly sent it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish castle. Her funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, with a private burial...
King Charles, Prince William surprise mourners waiting in 16-hour line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin
King Charles III and his son Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday for the mourners lined up in an hours-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. People from all over the world have joined the line that extends some 7 miles from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park in southeast London with authorities warning the wait could take more than 16 hours.
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew
Prince Harry's military uniform was noticeably different from his brother's, Prince William, and uncle's, Prince Andrew, as they each stood vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. The "ER" initials were positioned on the shoulder of Prince William's uniform and were also...
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Live updates from London and beyond
A global team reports on the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, from the scene outside Westminster Abbey to reactions in Mumbai. Follow along for live updates.
James Blunt jokes he was ‘ushered to front of queue’ to see Queen lying-in-state
James Blunt has joked that he was “ushered” to the front of the queue to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.Blunt was among the high-profile celebrities to make an appearance in the miles-long line to see the coffin before it was transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11.00am on Monday (19 September).The singer and his wife Sofia Wellesley waited patiently to...
Who is Samuel Chatto? Queen’s great nephew is 29th in line to the throne
The British line of succession is a fascinating one. From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret. As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.Both royals, along with...
Queen's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend monarch's funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today, 19 September, according to the order of service.The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will join other members of the royal family among 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmotherMillions across the globe are expected to tune in to the televised service, which will be attended by world leaders, politicians, and royals from across the globe.Sign up to our newsletters.
First guests arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s state funeral
The doors of Westminster Abbey have opened for the first mourners to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The King’s Guards trooped through the gates of the abbey before 8am, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates awaiting the start of proceedings as mourners begin to arrive.The state funeral service will begin at 11am and two members of the public, Pranav Bhanot and Nancy O’Neill, who are attending the funeral after being named in the late Queen’s birthday honours, arrived at the abbey a few minutes later.Ms O’Neill is a long-serving nurse, recognised for her efforts during the...
Queen Elizabeth funeral live updates: Prince George, Princess Charlotte to attend
As the UK and much of the world mourn Queen Elizabeth today, the funeral is designed to unite the royal family and project the monarchy's stability.
Ex-home secretary Priti Patel marshalls queue to see Queen’s coffin
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has been spotted marshalling the queue for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state. The ex-secretary of state was seen by a mourner on Sunday who pulled her aside for a picture as the queue stretched for up to five miles with a waiting time of 24 hours at one point during the four-day lying-in-state in Westminster. Gavriel Solomons, deputy chair of Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives, wrote on Twitter: “All credit to Priti Patel for helping marshall the queue.“I even have a terrible photo to prove it.” Other sightings of the Witham MP showed her posing for pictures...
Royal biographer offers glimpse into Queen Elizabeth II's childhood: She learned the 'virtues of detachment'
Queen Elizabeth II's biographer offered a glimpse into the early years of the young princess who grew up to rule Great Britain with a steady hand and deep love of country in a special that aired on Fox News Sunday night. As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's state...
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, including Princes Harry and William, hold vigil at coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William joined the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to stand vigil at the queen's coffin on Saturday. Prince William, who is heir to the throne, stood at the head of the coffin, while Harry was at the foot. Harry, the duke of Sussex, wore a...
What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?
King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...
Who is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and what is her relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales?
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is the wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest son. She caught the attention of audiences globally after sitting next to Meghan Markle in a car during the royal procession to Westminster Abbey, but she has been a loyal member of the royal family since 1999.
