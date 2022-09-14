Read full article on original website
Fletcher helps Freedom football light up the scoreboard vs. Nazareth - well, figuratively
The scoreboard malfunctioned at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium on Saturday night. That’s a shame for Jalen Fletcher and his Freedom High teammates, who were determined to light up the display with a high-scoring performance. The fourth-ranked Patriots topped second-ranked and previously unbeaten Nazareth 45-35 in a wild Eastern...
Freedom football tallies 5 takeaways to give Nazareth its first loss
FULL STORY: Fletcher helps Freedom light up the scoreboard - well, figuratively. A lot of statistics from the first three weeks of the season flew out the window on Saturday night. Freedom’s defense had only forced one turnover. Nazareth’s defense had only allowed 7.3 points per contest. That...
Special teams scores power Whitehall football to win at Easton
An oft-used coaching cliche in football is that special teams is one-third of the game. In Whitehall’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division showdown with Easton, that platitude turned out to be an understatement. The Zephyrs scored 16 of their 37 points thanks to special teams plays and dominated the...
‘No such thing as tired here at P’burg.’ Stateliners football pounds North Hunterdon
Kassym Domond knows a great eraser to nearly any miscue on the football field. “We played physical. That’s the only way we know how to play,” the Phillipsburg High School two-way senior lineman said. “Even the mistakes, the physicality covered half of it. The physicality did most of the work for us.”
Bangor football holds off Saucon Valley with INT in final seconds
FULL STORY: Bangor football returns to winning ways as Striba makes plays at Saucon Valley. Senior Eric Striba led the Bangor football team from his quarterback position on Friday night at Saucon Valley. He also secured the 26-21 victory from his safety spot on an interception at the 2-yard line...
Lehighton football gets 1st win over winless Wilson in QB’s debut
Lehighton freshman Jayse Lawrence never started at quarterback in a varsity football game before Saturday afternoon. In fact, Lawrence never started in a varsity football game at any position. That was until Saturday against Wilson where Lawrence looked like a veteran signal caller. The freshman completed 11 of 17 passes...
Whitehall football outscores Easton 23-0 in 2nd half to drop Rovers to 0-4
Easton Area High School’s football team seemed like it had stolen the momentum at the end of the first half of its Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division contest against Whitehall. The Red Rovers scored two touchdowns and made two defensive stops to tie the game 14-14 at the break....
Freedom, Sangster aim at erasing errors before showdown with unbeaten Nazareth
Alexie Sangster knows Freedom High School’s football team won’t fix its issues by exclusively looking back at last Friday or directly forward to this Saturday. The senior defensive back stated that the Patriots’ focus needed to be on its practice Tuesday, then Wednesday and so on.
Central Catholic football uses ground game, key turnover to sink Parkland
Caiden Shaffer had every reason to hang around waiting to be interviewed by the media after Allentown Central Catholic High School’s exciting 21-14 victory over host Parkland on Friday night at Orefield Middle School Stadium. Shaffer, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior, certainly did his part to improve the Vikings to...
Keys to the game: Breaking down North Hunterdon-Phillipsburg football
Friday night football may not get better than this. Phillipsburg (2-0) and North Hunterdon (3-0) meet Friday night at Maloney Stadium in a compelling talent-packed matchup that could offer some real fireworks for what is likely to be a packed house.
Dunellen uses ground attack to roll past Belvidere football
The overall mood was a little glum on the Dunellen sideline after Belvidere breezed downfield in eight plays to grab the lead on the game’s opening drive. But then Jacob Manna tossed the football to running back Chiekezie Ogbuewu and all that was wrong became right again in one big, fast, 80-yard swipe.
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
