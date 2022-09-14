The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.

