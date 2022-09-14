ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Indy Fuel new arena is part of Fishers District $550 million expansion plans

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

The Fuel are moving to Fishers.

The Indy Fuel , the ECHL hockey team that has been playing home games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum since its inaugural season in 2014, will begin playing games in 2024 at an 8,500-seat arena in Fishers that will be built as part of a planned Fishers District expansion. The news was first reported Wednesday by the Indianapolis Business Journal .

The Fuel will be the main tenant in an events center that will host “sporting, theatrical, and entertainment events,” according to the city of Fishers. The events center will be part of $550 million in developments that will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets, southeast of IKEA.

Thompson Thrift, an Indianapolis developer which built The Yard at Fishers District, will oversee the project.

“I’m thrilled to bring the fun and excitement of Indy Fuel hockey and its fan base to Fishers,” Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallet said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to not only bring the Fuel to Fishers, but also have Hallett Sports & Entertainment manage the new facility for the community. We intend for the event center to be the best facility of its size anywhere, create unique experiences for fans, families and groups, and bring a multitude of different types of events and attendees to the city and region.”

Fishers development: Boutique hotel breaks ground in downtown Fishers along Nickel Plate Trail

The expansion will include Slate, a $63 million multifamily and garden home community announced March 2021; The Union,  which will include 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, and up to 80,000 square feet of office space; and The Commons, which will include the events center, restaurant, retail, entertainment, and residential options.

It is part of a broader $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments announced by the city. Other developments include The Stevanato Group’s headquarters and Andretti Global’s headquarters .

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness called it “a monumental day for our city.”

“Fishers is thriving and today’s announcement demonstrates that our momentum isn’t slowing down,” he said in a statement. “Since 2019, residents and visitors of Fishers have enjoyed The Yard at Fishers District with a demand we haven’t experienced elsewhere. This announcement to expand the District into even more neighborhoods is exciting news from an entertainment perspective, but also because of the economic development promise to come. This expansion not only answers the call from CEOs and employees looking for restaurants and entertainment but can now be home to our schools’ graduations and statewide sporting events.”

The Fishers City Council will initiate financing for the event center in a Sept. 19 meeting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy Fuel new arena is part of Fishers District $550 million expansion plans

