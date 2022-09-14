ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Portland mother pleads guilty to cutting child's wrists

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C0Y8_0hv58r7l00

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to cutting her 2-year-old daughter's wrists.

Raven Sherida Myers, 25, had been charged in January with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

After striking a deal with Jay County prosecutors, however, Myers on Tuesday pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison set sentencing for Oct. 19. The plea agreement recommends Myers receive a 14-year sentence — nine years of incarceration followed by five years on probation.

The attempted murder charge, which carried a maximum 40-year sentence, will be dismissed.

Myers — represented by attorneys Brandon Murphy and Rachel Walker — entered her guilty plea while on a video link from the Jay County jail.

When she was arrested in January, Portland police said Myers told them God had ordered her to harm her daughter. The child had a "deep laceration to her left wrist," and a less severe cut on her right wrist, according to court documents.

The victim was treated at IU Health Jay Hospital, and was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The child was not in Myers' legal custody at the time of the attack. Investigators said the girl was wounded after her mother took her from the Portland home of a relative who has custody.

Attorney Murphy had filed the documents necessary for his client to have pursued an insanity defense. Her trial had been set to begin on Oct. 5.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 6

Me Nards
4d ago

Sorry, but any time that a child is a victim there should never be a plea bargain allowed.

Reply
7
Related
WTHR

Anderson man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn twins pleads guilty

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of his pregnant girlfriend and her two unborn twins. Skye’lar De’andre White, 32, was arrested for the death of Alexis Wasson more than three years ago. At the time, she was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys. She was also the mother of a 5-year-old girl.
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA

PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
PAULDING, OH
WTHR

Seara Burton's grandmother shares officer's story

RICHMOND, Ind. — The grandmother of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton is sharing the officer's story as her family continues to pray for a miracle. It's been five weeks since Burton was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. She has been in hospice care for more than two weeks, after she began breathing on her own after she was taken on life support.
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Jay County, IN
Jay County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
1017thepoint.com

RPD UPDATE: SEARA CONTINUES TO FIGHT

(Richmond, IN)--After no mention of her condition for the last couple of days, the Richmond Police Department posted again Thursday about Officer Seara Burton. Most of the information over the last week has been that her condition had not changed. On Thursday, that changed a little bit. RPD did not mention her condition, but did say that she "continues to fight and show her strength." It’s now been two weeks since she was removed from life support and 37 days since she was shot in the head during a drug investigation. She remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning.
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hutchison
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Jay Circuit Court#Iu Health Jay Hospital
FOX59

45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana

On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
INDIANA STATE
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation

An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy