Portland mother pleads guilty to cutting child's wrists

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to cutting her 2-year-old daughter's wrists.

Raven Sherida Myers, 25, had been charged in January with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

After striking a deal with Jay County prosecutors, however, Myers on Tuesday pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison set sentencing for Oct. 19. The plea agreement recommends Myers receive a 14-year sentence — nine years of incarceration followed by five years on probation.

The attempted murder charge, which carried a maximum 40-year sentence, will be dismissed.

Myers — represented by attorneys Brandon Murphy and Rachel Walker — entered her guilty plea while on a video link from the Jay County jail.

When she was arrested in January, Portland police said Myers told them God had ordered her to harm her daughter. The child had a "deep laceration to her left wrist," and a less severe cut on her right wrist, according to court documents.

The victim was treated at IU Health Jay Hospital, and was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The child was not in Myers' legal custody at the time of the attack. Investigators said the girl was wounded after her mother took her from the Portland home of a relative who has custody.

Attorney Murphy had filed the documents necessary for his client to have pursued an insanity defense. Her trial had been set to begin on Oct. 5.

