Two dead after head-on collision on U.S. 331 in Freeport leaves cars engulfed in flames

FREEPORT — Two drivers were killed Tuesday night after their vehicles caught fire in a head-on collision on U.S. 331.

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. two miles north of State Road 20 in Freeport, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicles were heading in opposite directions on U.S. 331 when, for an unknown reason, they crashed head-on, troopers said. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify them Wednesday, troopers said.