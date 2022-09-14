ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

KDOT's recommended option for US 56 expansion near Great Bend

The expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, is a high-priority project for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Turning 2.3 miles of the highway into a four-lane expressway went through KDOT’s local consult process and a public meeting Thursday in Great Bend. Several KDOT representatives were on hand at the Great Bend Events Center answering the public’s questions and presenting plans for the expansion.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul

In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well

The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Barton County, KS
Government
City
Heizer, KS
City
Buffalo, KS
Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend

If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas

Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#North And South#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Barton Co#Northwest 65 Avenue
Great Bend Post

BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell

RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Great Bend Post and...
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington fixing issues with splash pad

The City of Hoisington reported the splashpad at the public pool is having some issues where it is running without being activated. Fortunately, the water is recirculated but the issue needs to be resolved. The City reached out to the general contractor and electrician that installed the equipment and they...
HOISINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge

A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed following a chase and deadly crash in Barber County. According to the KHP’s online crash log, 39-year-old Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, of Halstead, was fleeing from police southbound on Highway 281 in a 2008 Ford F-350. A 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Terrill W. Underwood, 70, of Medicine Lodge, was northbound on the highway.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

New mural dedicated at state fair visitors center

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new mural that adorns the visitors center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The mural was made possible through a grant, and depicts both the modern and rural concepts of the fair. The mural is entitled "Cotton Candy Sunset" and was the creation of local artist Brady Scott.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy