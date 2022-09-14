Read full article on original website
KDOT's recommended option for US 56 expansion near Great Bend
The expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, is a high-priority project for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Turning 2.3 miles of the highway into a four-lane expressway went through KDOT’s local consult process and a public meeting Thursday in Great Bend. Several KDOT representatives were on hand at the Great Bend Events Center answering the public’s questions and presenting plans for the expansion.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul
In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
KAKE TV
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend
If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
🎥 Appeal made in Hays R9 Ranch ruling by WaterPACK; design contract underway
"Perplexed, more than worried." That's how Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty describes his reaction to the recent decision by the group WaterPACK to appeal a ruling that allows the city to move forward with the R9 Ranch water transfer process from Edwards County to Ellis County. "It's their legal right...
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Great Bend Post and...
City of Great Bend prepares for 28% increase in health insurance rates
At the July budget work session, City Administrator Kendal Francis reported the city was expecting a double-digit increase in their 2023 premiums. The city has been presented with an approximately 28% increase from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) due to high utilization. The city budgeted for a 7% increase to...
Hoisington fixing issues with splash pad
The City of Hoisington reported the splashpad at the public pool is having some issues where it is running without being activated. Fortunately, the water is recirculated but the issue needs to be resolved. The City reached out to the general contractor and electrician that installed the equipment and they...
Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation
KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
kfdi.com
Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge
A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
KWCH.com
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed following a chase and deadly crash in Barber County. According to the KHP’s online crash log, 39-year-old Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, of Halstead, was fleeing from police southbound on Highway 281 in a 2008 Ford F-350. A 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Terrill W. Underwood, 70, of Medicine Lodge, was northbound on the highway.
New mural dedicated at state fair visitors center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new mural that adorns the visitors center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The mural was made possible through a grant, and depicts both the modern and rural concepts of the fair. The mural is entitled "Cotton Candy Sunset" and was the creation of local artist Brady Scott.
Hays PD Activity Log, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
The Hays Police Department responded to 87 calls from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
