Ukraine has accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” after it reportedly hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in the south of the country. Energoatom, the Ukrainian atomic energy company, said Moscow’s troops had struck an industrial complex that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region.It reported that there was a blast 300 metres from the site’s nuclear reactors, adding that they had not been damaged by the explosion. Up in the northeast, Ukrainian forces have reportedly retaken control of both banks of a key river as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an...

