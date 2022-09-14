Read full article on original website
Investigation follows crash that left one dead
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
WIBW
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a driver from Wisconsin attempted to make an illegal U-turn on I-70 in Geary Co. and was hit by two oncoming vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept....
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
WIBW
Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Crash near Westmoreland closed road while crews removed truck, trailer
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - A crash near Westmoreland closed Westmoreland Road for more than one hour on Friday afternoon. Just after 10:00 am, crews were called out to a report of a one vehicle crash without injuries. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 truck...
Kan. woman injured after crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
1350kman.com
Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning
As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
ksal.com
UPDATE: Severe Storm Leaves Damage
Damaging severe thunderstorms Saturday evening dropped heavy rain and large hail, along with wind clocked at 78 miles hour in the Salina area. Street flooding, downed powerlines, and debris on roads prompted Saline County Emergency Management to initially discourage travel. At 8:39 PM a wind gust was clocked at 78...
JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident
Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
WIBW
Hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of using semi-truck as weapon
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove attorney will face a hearing in October after he was accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon in 2020. KVOE reports that a new date has been set for a hearing for Steven Iverson, a Council Gove attorney accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon.
Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
WIBW
Man found guilty of 2019 cold case murder in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Claude Kearse has been convicted of the cold case murder of Darius Calvert who was killed in Topeka in 2019 and found in Osage Co. in 2020. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Sept. 16, that Claude Rafael Kearse was convicted of the 2019 murder of Darius Emmanuel Calvert.
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
WIBW
Merriam woman arrested for cocaine after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in Jackson County led to the discovery of cocaine. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75 at approximately 3:30 a.m. A Jackson County K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
