As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO