Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations aim to bring cultural awareness to Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, many people went to Norfolk’s Ocean View Beach Park to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia hosted the Nuestra Feria 2022 festival celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month. A taste of culture and the rhythms of the...
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
Health department detects high bacteria levels at 3 Newport News beaches
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three beaches in Newport News aren't safe for swimmers on Wednesday. The Peninsula Health District does regular water testing, and said the bacteria levels were too high at Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach on Sept. 14. By 13News Now's count,...
Salty Dog Walk returns in support of Norfolk SPCA
The event brought vendors, food, music and adoptable pets to Cova Brewing Company in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood. People at pets took to the sand Sunday morning for a leisurely one-mile walk.
Norfolk SPCA celebrates second 'Salty Dog Beach Walk'
NORFOLK, Va. — There were lots of paws in the sand in the Ocean View area today as the Norfolk SPCA brought back their Salty Dog Beach Walk. It’s all to support the hundreds of animals they shelter every year. They celebrated their second year at Cova Brewing...
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action
Singer Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November. Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report. It's meant to mark the start of...
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand park improvement project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News broke ground on the James River Strand project with a ceremony on Sept. 15. This project covers a wide swath of outdoor improvement goals. It's set to add amenities to Christopher Newport Park, and build a multi-use walkway from that park to the adjacent Victory Landing Park.
Virginia Beach city workers rally for collective bargaining
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city workers held a rally at Seatack North Park for their seat at the table when it comes to collective bargaining. Speakers at the rally said this is an on-going issue that is years overdue. "The problem is that we just don't feel...
Norfolk hosting vendor fair Friday
Norfolk’s Purchasing Department and Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will host a vendor fair on Friday, September 16.
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
Norfolk SPCA to host 'Salty Dog Beach Walk' event
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Norfolk SPCA that aired on July 14, 2022. Calling all animal lovers: the Norfolk SPCA has a fun event planned for you. The "Salty Dog Beach Walk" will be held on September 18...
Virginia Beach City Public Schools Information Table
Great support, high achievement, abundant resources and cultural diversity are hallmarks of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Virginia Beach City Public Schools!
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Virginia Aquarium commissions 2,500-square-foot marine mural
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach is getting a new, 2,508-square-foot work of art. Sarah Gallahan, a Virginia native, was commissioned to paint the massive marine-inspired piece. Mackenzie Di Nardo, a spokeswoman for the aquarium, said Gallahan was selected from more...
