Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Norfolk SPCA celebrates second 'Salty Dog Beach Walk'

NORFOLK, Va. — There were lots of paws in the sand in the Ocean View area today as the Norfolk SPCA brought back their Salty Dog Beach Walk. It’s all to support the hundreds of animals they shelter every year. They celebrated their second year at Cova Brewing...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
Washington Examiner

Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action

Singer Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November. Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report. It's meant to mark the start of...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk SPCA to host 'Salty Dog Beach Walk' event

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Norfolk SPCA that aired on July 14, 2022. Calling all animal lovers: the Norfolk SPCA has a fun event planned for you. The "Salty Dog Beach Walk" will be held on September 18...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

