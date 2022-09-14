Read full article on original website
The Hunger Problem: Less Food Coming In Means Less Going Out
A new analysis shows children in this part of central Mississippi rank high in terms of food insecurity. The USDA defines food insecurity as “the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.” The list from Stacker.com is based on data from the anti-hunger group Feeding America.
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
