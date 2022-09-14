Read full article on original website
Xbox Cancelling 'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2' Pre-Orders Ahead Of Potential Delay
GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has understandably already experienced a number of delays. The Ukrainian developers halted production on the title back in March following Russia’s invasion of the country. During June’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase, GSC Game World debuted a brand new trailer, confirming that production had shifted from Kyiv to Prague. It looks as if the game is to experience further delays though.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
After The 'Rise Of The Ronin' Reveal, Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing
Yesterday was packed to the rafters with announcements. First up, Nintendo finally unveiled the title for the follow up to Breath Of The Wild before Sony later dropped a brand new story trailer for the highly-anticipated God Of War Ragnarök. Amidst all of our returning favourites though, several new games were announced including Team Ninja’s latest IP, Rise Of The Ronin.
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
'Rings Of Power' Intro Has A Hidden Secret About The Creation Of Middle-earth
We’re three episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now, and unless you’ve been consistently skipping straight into the action every episode, you obviously will have clocked the mysterious opening sequence, full of what at first glance appear to be sigils or crests formed from sand. As Kotaku reports, we’ve now got a full explanation as to what these shapes are, and Tolkien nerds stay calm, but it links into some juicy lore.
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
The Book of the Gaels by James Yorkston review – a lyrical, child’s-eye view of an Irish road trip
The folk musician’s picaresque tale of a struggling Scottish writer and his sons en route from Cork to Dublin quietly captures artistic failure and redemption
'GoldenEye 007' And Classic Pokémon Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
The long-rumoured Nintendo Direct finally streamed today, announcing a whole new wave of exciting titles. It was confirmed that award-winning adventure game It Takes Two is officially launching on Nintendo Switch very soon and we now know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due to be released. There was a huge announcement for retro fans as several classic N64 titles will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
Uncharted Creator’s Marvel Game Features Captain America And Black Panther, Set During WW2
Today is certainly an exciting day for Marvel fans. In just a few hours, Disney and Marvel are teaming up to hold their first ever gaming showcase. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Disney Dreamlight Valley are all set to appear but more excitingly, we’ll finally find out what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up. Rumours previously suggested it may be a Fantastic Four game, but it’s now looking like the project could see an unexpected team-up.
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Officially Announced, Bringing Back Stealth Gameplay
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was announced today at Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase. The new title will star Basim, of Valhalla fame, and will see a return to the franchise’s stealth gameplay, much to the delight of many fans. See the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
CDPR Update Players On New-Gen 'The Witcher 3' Progress
When it comes to The Witcher, all eyes are on the upcoming fourth instalment. The colloquially titled The Witcher 4 is very early in development but we know that it’s set to kickstart a new saga which will be made up of several titles. That’s not all though as the new-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still on the way and CD Projekt Red have finally provided an update on its progress.
'Hogwarts Legacy' PlayStation Exclusive Content Will Unlock For Xbox, PC And Switch
Witches and wizards, the release of Hogwarts Legacy grows ever closer. Just a few short weeks ago, it was leaked that the game would include a PlayStation exclusive quest. Well, at yesterday’s State Of Play showcase, that quest was finally revealed. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop actually looks surprisingly creepy as it showcases the darker side of the Wizarding World.
Captain America And Black Panther Take On Hydra In New Marvel Game Trailer
We finally know what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up over at Skydance Media. It was previously announced that Hennig was working on an ‘ensemble’ game. Some fans theorised that it could be centred around the Fantastic Four but earlier today, leaks suggested that it would instead be a World War II team-up between Captain America and Black Panther - and it looks like the rumour was correct.
It's A Very Good Time To Be A Samurai Fan Right Now
If you’re a video game enjoyer, which I’m assuming you are since you’re on this page now, chances are, you’re still digesting all of yesterday’s news. Between the State of Play and Nintendo Direct, there was something for everyone. Especially if you like farming games.
‘Assassin's Creed Valhalla’ Final DLC Coming, Will Tie Up Loose Ends
Ubisoft announced today at their Assassin’s Creed Showcase that a new DLC, titled The Last Chapter, is coming to Valhalla. The upcoming add-on will be the final expansion for the massive action RPG, and will see Eivor setting out on a journey to “farther shores.”. Speaking of Assassin’s...
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Seems To Feature Real Gambling
It’s finally here. Last Saturday brought us what we’d all been waiting for - the full reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and follows Valhalla’s Basim, as he grows from a street orphan into a master assassin thanks to the training of his mentor, Roshan.
Nintendo Reportedly Delays Direct Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
As reported by My Nintendo News, Nintendo have reportedly delayed a Direct showcase as a result of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96. The showcase was due to be held on 12 September, a few days from now, but according...
'The Witcher 4' Signifies Start Of New "Second Witcher Saga"
Back in March, CD Projekt Red finally announced that a fourth instalment in The Witcher franchise had officially entered development, much to the delight of fans. It should be noted that whilst the game is being referred to in the general consensus as The Witcher 4, this is not an official title. In fact, CD Projekt previously confirmed that the game would not be a sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and now, we have a better idea of what the game will be.
'Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Gets Official Title, Releases In Spring 2023
You asked for it, you got it. At long last, thanks to a new Nintendo Direct, we finally have a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel - and we now know that it’s not called Breath of the Wild 2. Meet The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - aptly named after the millions of Zelda fans out there reacting to this news.
