‘Star Wars’ historians promptly shut down a terrible take about Obi-Wan’s dark side tendencies

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think back to all of the times that lightsabers drew blood
Lightsabers are easily one of the coolest things about Star Wars. They look amazing onscreen (especially with the more recent ones illuminating their surroundings), they make some of the most iconic sounds in cinema history, and their deadly nature makes any duel very tense. The high-temperature plasma blade can cut...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hilarious ‘Rings of Power’ caption reveals the orcs aren’t all bad
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4, ‘The Great Wave‘. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has seen a standout character, or rather characters, start to emerge over recent episodes. Fans have been loving the orcs in the Amazon series, from a return to practical make-up and prosthetics to their ferocious attitude and fighting abilities, their return to the screen seems to be something that everyone is happy about and coming from a diehard (and sometimes toxic) fandom that’s no easy feat. After noticing a closed caption during the last episode, fans are loving them even more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans stroke their chins to argue over which goateed Avenger is the most arrogant
There are a lot of similarities between Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, which extend well beyond their respective lengthy stints as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both second-generation actors were born to industry veteran parents, before winning widespread plaudits and finding success...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star breaks down one of this week’s most pivotal scenes
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“. Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans. In episode five, “We Light the...
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ star admits he’s been sleeping too long on a top-tier Netflix series
The Boys may have been dethroned from its spot atop the Amazon charts by The Rings of Power, but after a barnstorming third season, the superhero satire’s profile has never been higher. And yet, star Jack Quaid isn’t being truly faithful to Amazon Prime, taking to Twitter to heap praise onto one of Netflix’s best shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star shares forbidden BTS clip of back-flipping action sequence
Every self-respecting fan of the superhero genre was crushed when Warner Bros. Discovery cast Batgirl onto the cinematic scrapheap, binning Leslie Grace’s long-awaited introduction as the DCEU’s newest superhero in an effort to cut costs. It was a cold, calculated, and cynical move by the company, especially when...
wegotthiscovered.com
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
wegotthiscovered.com
When does Disney’s ‘Wish’ come out, and what is it about?
Disney announced a number of upcoming projects at its D23 Expo. Many are instantly recognizable, like a live-action Little Mermaid, a sequel to Inside Out, and a Lion King spinoff called Mufasa, while others are new to our senses, like Elemental, Elio, and Chang Can Dunk. Perhaps most intriguing of the upcoming originals is Wish, a throwback watercolor/CG animation directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Thankfully, Disney has revealed much more about Wish than mere logistics. Here’s the plot for the film and when we can expect its release.
wegotthiscovered.com
A silent but deadly thriller haunts from beyond the grave on Netflix
The world of horror has changed so much since the early days of Universal’s monsters, but one of them made a surprise comeback in recent years, and is still looking to haunt audiences. The Invisible Man stunned many in 2020 when it came out, and ended up breaking the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lifelong horror lovers unlock core memories by naming the first scene to leave them traumatized
Horror movies certainly aren’t for everyone, but it’s a tried and tested cinema staple that has endured since the dawn of the medium. Of course, with fear can come trauma and a recent Reddit thread has opened up a conversation about the most horror scenes that have left them with a grisly moment forever etched in their memory.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mirthful Marvel fans try their damndest to fathom the MCU’s single funniest scene
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have been billed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first foray into full-blown comedy, but based on the concerted review-bombing campaign, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that a lot of fans don’t think it’s the most humorous content to emerge from the franchise.
Comments / 0