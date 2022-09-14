Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City Motels, Adjacent Apartment Building Approved for Redevelopment List for $16M
The Pavilion Motor Lodge, Fountain View Motel and an adjacent apartment building in Ocean City have all hit the market, with the three parcels combined listing for $16 million, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property spans about an acre on the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue, located a block...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z recommends approval of Massey's request
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission acted on several applications in the Cape Region. The commission recommended approval of an amended condition proposed by Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC. In 2014, the commission imposed a condition that all park models in the campground at the end of Long Neck Road must be removed when the park is closed.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Ocean City Today
Adjustments made to Ocean City employee pay table
Recruiting and retaining qualified, talented employees for the Town of Ocean City’s payroll has had its challenges, but officials are hoping a new pay scale complete with higher wages and regular raises will make the resort a more attractive place to work. “This recognizes the hard work put in...
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD!! Rehoboth Oceanfront Building: 2BR/1BA Condo in “One Virginia: Unit 403” Direct Ocean Views. Turnkey. Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.
Rarely-offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia. Direct ocean views from the main living areas and the balcony. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine turnkey 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
Ocean City Today
Three-story condo building coming to 15th Street in Ocean City
The owner of a pair of resort jewelry stores and several other pieces of Ocean City real estate is developing a three-story condominium building at 15th Street with spacious units and waterside views. Todd Ferrante, the owner of Park Place Jewelers, bought two lots at 1505 and 1507 St. Louis...
Ocean City Today
Occupancy, engagement rates on rise in Ocean City
From paid influencer content on social media platforms to digital ad placement, Ocean City’s marketing jumped outside the box this year, and according to reports from the summer, the efforts have worked. At a Tourism Commission meeting Monday, representatives from BVK, the Wisconsin-based firm hired at the beginning of...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City narrowing logistics for Oceans Calling Festival
MOU, other plans getting finalized for massive event. Resort officials hope the tens of thousands of people who attend the Oceans Calling Festival at the inlet in two weeks are familiar with the challenges that come with large, crowded events. But if not, information will be shared to ensure concert...
oceancity.com
September is Still Summer in Ocean City, Maryland
It’s the time of year that the age-old question comes about. “Is September still Summer?” Well if you go to Ocean City, Maryland, the answer is a unanimous “yes!” Here’s why. The Beach. With the weather averaging between mid 70’s and upper 80’s, the...
The Dispatch
Changing Times For OC Fireworks
Fireworks on the Fourth of July in Ocean City has evidently become tricky business. Two years ago, after the pandemic canceled plans the year before, a vendor accident caused a daylight fireworks show with the uptown display also being canceled for safety. Last year, out of the blue the new vendor told Ocean City the week of the holiday contrary to its contract it would be unable to carry out the dual fireworks displays in Ocean City. Labor shortages were cited, as the 4th of July evidently snuck up on company representatives. The manpower excuse was clearly a tale.
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Panhandlers on Route 113 causing safety concerns
During the committee and ward report section of a recent Milford City Council agenda, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson commented that she had received several complaints from residents about panhandling at intersections of Route 113. Councilwoman Wilson stated that many people felt the issue was getting out of hand. “I’m assuming they are homeless, but it’s becoming overwhelming,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “I ... Read More
The Dispatch
11 Appointed To Wicomico County Police Review Boards
SALISBURY – Eleven members will take their seats on two new law enforcement review boards following council confirmations this week. On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council had before them several nominees to both the police accountability board and the administrative charging committee. Acting County Executive John Psota said his submission of appointments follows requirements set by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
WBOC
Tiny Home Village Construction Underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Tiny Home Village is up on Anne Street in Salisbury. The tiny homes are for the chronically homeless. Salisbury's Housing and Homelessness Manager Christine Chestnutt says housing is critical for one's mental health. "Living in fight or flight mode, constantly, that's the chaos they are living in...
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County property taxes due Sept. 30
Georgetown, Del., Sept. 15, 2022: Sussex County reminds property owners that Sept. 30 is the State-mandated deadline to pay annual County property tax bills. In August, the County’s Business Services office issued tax bills for the 2023 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $183.4 million in revenue. Annual tax bills include County property taxes, and County sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees, where applicable. Additionally, tax bills include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the eight independent school districts. Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds then turned over to the State. Approximately 10 percent of the typical residential tax bill is for County property taxes, with the remainder going to public education administered by the local, independent school districts.
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week, said police
capemayvibe.com
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
WMDT.com
New replacement school recommendation greenlit for Fruitland Primary School
FRUITLAND, Md.- The Fruitland Primary School could soon receive a makeover as Wicomico County Public Schools are in the early stages of a feasibility study. We’re told the building was built back in 1955 and renovations haven’t been done since the 60’s. Five options were evaluated, with...
