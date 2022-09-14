Rashad A. Collins joined Neighborcare Health in July as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rashad comes to Neighborcare Health after serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford, CT and Chief Program Officer at the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut. He has also been deeply involved with the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) and served as Board Chair of Caring Health Center Inc. in Springfield, MA.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO