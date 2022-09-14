Read full article on original website
Related
New GB Rec Director: Recreation is different for everybody
The contract to become the next Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director was offered to Chris Umphres this past Monday. Going into his 17th year with the Recreation Commission, Umphres will replace Diann Henderson. Henderson has set her retirement date for Oct. 31. "I appreciate the board's faith in hiring...
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
Great Bend Library to host Banned Books Bash for teens
If you don't like it, don't read it is not always how it goes. For almost as long as there have been books, there have been banned books. Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week, and the Great Bend Public Library is kicking off the week with a Banned Books Bash for teens in grades 6-12 Monday at 4 p.m.
Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend
If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresh fruits and veggie program now in all USD 428 elementary schools
Move over green beans and carrots, there are more exciting fruits and vegetables on the way. USD 428 Great Bend Director of Food Services Kristy Alvord recently secured a grant to continue the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program in the district's elementary schools starting in October. The program is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) fight against childhood obesity.
Hoisington fixing issues with splash pad
The City of Hoisington reported the splashpad at the public pool is having some issues where it is running without being activated. Fortunately, the water is recirculated but the issue needs to be resolved. The City reached out to the general contractor and electrician that installed the equipment and they...
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Presentation on Great Bend's modern architecture Sept. 26
Dr. Alfred Willis will give a presentation on modern architecture Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. In his presentation, the architectural historian will highlight Great Bend's extensive heritage of beautiful, Modern-style buildings from the late 1940s through the mid-1970s. These structures represent the full range of building types, from residential to institutional, commercial, industrial, recreational and sacred. Many were designed by local architects, who could pursue careers and exercise their talents in Barton County. As a cohesive and well preserved ensemble they constitute a cultural resource of special value. The characteristics of these forward-looking developments influenced many smaller towns throughout Kansas and indeed across America during and following the Eisenhower years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
Former Great Bend coach named to Shrine Bowl staff
The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Friday announced Hays High School head coach Tony Crough, former Great Bend High School coach, will lead the West team in the Shrine Bowl in July 2023. Crough was an assistant for the West team in 2022. The East head coach will be Clint Rider,...
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Experienced flight nurse joins Great Bend Emergency Department
The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus welcomes Scott Schneider, APRN, a family nurse practitioner, certified flight nurse and paramedic, to the Emergency Department care team. Before joining the health system, Schneider worked in emergency services for 32 years, including 25 years at EagleMed air medical transport service....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Beauty Bar, Perfectly Paisley Boutique moving to downtown GB
Change is good, especially in the hair and nail businesses. The Beauty Bar in Great Bend just announced it will be changing locations from 1908 12th Street to 1409 Main Street in downtown Great Bend. Perfectly Paisley Boutique once occupied the address and also returns with The Beauty Bar to make the Main Street location a one-stop shop for women.
Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul
In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
Lady Panthers, Esfeld dominate Buhler XC meet
The Olathe Twilight meet last Saturday was an exceptional one. But now it's business as usual for the Great Bend High School cross country runners. Thursday night in Buhler, the Lady Panthers returned to the top spot of the team standings, and senior Kaiden Esfeld won the boys' race. The...
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Great Bend Post and...
Cop Shop (9/15)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/15) At 7:17 a.m. a report of cattle was made in the 10 block of NW 40 Avenue. At 3:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 10th & K-96 Highway. Hemorrhage / Lacerations. At 4:15 p.m. a report of hemorrhage/lacerations at the...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/15)
BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ernie Klima on Barton County District Court warrant for Theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
Search finds meth during Great Bend traffic stop
On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 1:35 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 5500 block of 9th Street on a silver 2003 Ford Mustang. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0