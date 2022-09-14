ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bangor football returns to winning ways as Striba makes plays at Saucon Valley

Bangor Area High School’s football team tasted a loss for the first time this season last week at Southern Lehigh. Slaters senior quarterback/safety Eric Striba and his teammates knew they didn’t show who they truly are in the 17-point setback. They were determined to get a very different result on Friday night, and the Slaters did just that with a 26-21 road victory over Saucon Valley.
BANGOR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmaus, PA
Sports
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Perennial#Parkland#The Green Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Eagle, NFL analyst diagnoses what happened to pass rush and what they need to do to defeat the Vikings

When going over the numbers from last week’s game between the Eagles and Detroit Lions, there was one number that stood out among the myriad of statistics and figures: One. That was the total amount of times the Eagles were able to sack Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Even though the Eagles won the game 38-35, the low total was reminiscent of what happened last season when the Eagles finished with just 29 sacks. The Eagles will have to quickly find solutions when they go up against the Minnesota Vikings offense that put up 395 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Those rebuking Nazareth businesses over ‘You Belong’ signs ought to find a better cause | Turkeys & Trophies

“You Belong. You Matter.” It’s an innocuous statement that shouldn’t be political, yet it’s become the subject of a controversy in Nazareth that offers insight into how divided our community has become. An advocacy group that calls itself Parents for Choice Nazareth (and apparently doesn’t see the irony in that name) says the statement promotes a political agenda and sends the wrong message to children about gender and sexuality. Parents for Choice Nazareth put local businesses on notice that they will face a boycott if the businesses don’t remove the signs. They were provided to the businesses by another local group that does in fact have an agenda to promote diversity and inclusion in area schools for LGBTQ+ youth, students of color, and other historically marginalized groups. “If we want to show community solidarity, this is NOT the way to do so!,” a Parents for Choice Nazareth letter to the businesses states. To us, it seems like a perfectly appropriate way to do so given the literal meaning of the statement, but perhaps the Parents for Choice Nazareth group was thrown off by the sign’s rainbow lettering. The notion that this sign will send the wrong message to children is ludicrous and points to the lack of thoughtfulness put into this boycott threat. Obviously, like any other sign outside a business, consumers are free to make the choice as to whether they want to patronize that business or walk past it because something on display elicits an emotion. But threatening to organize a boycott over the business given the content of these signs? There are far more pressing issues worthy of activism. We would suggest the Parents for Choice Nazareth pick one and abandon this crusade against the signs.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy