Fletcher helps Freedom football light up the scoreboard vs. Nazareth - well, figuratively
The scoreboard malfunctioned at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium on Saturday night. That’s a shame for Jalen Fletcher and his Freedom High teammates, who were determined to light up the display with a high-scoring performance. The fourth-ranked Patriots topped second-ranked and previously unbeaten Nazareth 45-35 in a wild Eastern...
Field hockey rankings: A reliable No. 1 and a competitive Top 10
Emmaus, naturally, begins the season atop the lehighvalleylive.com field hockey rankings. After that, however, the choices get more difficult. Parkland and Easton are both off to unbeaten starts in the EPC. Phillipsburg and North Hunterdon are ranked among the top teams in New Jersey.
Freedom football tallies 5 takeaways to give Nazareth its first loss
FULL STORY: Fletcher helps Freedom light up the scoreboard - well, figuratively. A lot of statistics from the first three weeks of the season flew out the window on Saturday night. Freedom’s defense had only forced one turnover. Nazareth’s defense had only allowed 7.3 points per contest. That...
Bangor football returns to winning ways as Striba makes plays at Saucon Valley
Bangor Area High School’s football team tasted a loss for the first time this season last week at Southern Lehigh. Slaters senior quarterback/safety Eric Striba and his teammates knew they didn’t show who they truly are in the 17-point setback. They were determined to get a very different result on Friday night, and the Slaters did just that with a 26-21 road victory over Saucon Valley.
Northwestern Lehigh boys soccer hangs on to earn rivalry win over Southern Lehigh
The Northwestern Lehigh boys soccer team won its first eight games of the 2022 season by a combined score of 41-2. In their last two games, however, the Tigers have had to dig deep. Less than 48 hours after earning a 3-2 overtime victory over Moravian Academy, Northwestern Lehigh scored...
Keys to the game: Breaking down North Hunterdon-Phillipsburg football
Friday night football may not get better than this. Phillipsburg (2-0) and North Hunterdon (3-0) meet Friday night at Maloney Stadium in a compelling talent-packed matchup that could offer some real fireworks for what is likely to be a packed house.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
FULL STORY: Stateliners football pounds North Hunterdon. Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21 – Rapid Recap. The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to the Phillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. And the Stateliners made the most of it. Phillipsburg, ranked No. 7 by...
Freedom, Sangster aim at erasing errors before showdown with unbeaten Nazareth
Alexie Sangster knows Freedom High School’s football team won’t fix its issues by exclusively looking back at last Friday or directly forward to this Saturday. The senior defensive back stated that the Patriots’ focus needed to be on its practice Tuesday, then Wednesday and so on.
Nazareth football’s Lobb picking up where he left off after having junior season cut short
Nolan Lobb’s promising junior season came to an end last fall against Freedom. Now, the senior wideout/cornerback is aiming to help the Nazareth Area High School football team continue its thriving 2022 campaign against the Patriots.
Whitehall football outscores Easton 23-0 in 2nd half to drop Rovers to 0-4
Easton Area High School’s football team seemed like it had stolen the momentum at the end of the first half of its Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division contest against Whitehall. The Red Rovers scored two touchdowns and made two defensive stops to tie the game 14-14 at the break....
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 2
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, beginning at 8:30 p.m....
How can Eagles’ Darius Slay, James Bradberry try to slow down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay likes to keep up with the best wide receivers across the league, watching anything he can to glean information on what makes them successful. One of the people he watches is Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. Slay watched as he made his...
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
Ex-Eagle, NFL analyst diagnoses what happened to pass rush and what they need to do to defeat the Vikings
When going over the numbers from last week’s game between the Eagles and Detroit Lions, there was one number that stood out among the myriad of statistics and figures: One. That was the total amount of times the Eagles were able to sack Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Even though the Eagles won the game 38-35, the low total was reminiscent of what happened last season when the Eagles finished with just 29 sacks. The Eagles will have to quickly find solutions when they go up against the Minnesota Vikings offense that put up 395 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Phillies vs. Braves prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Phillies will send...
NFL Week 2 picks: Minnesota Vikings-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who will win Monday Night Football?
Early in last week’s game between the Eagles and the Detroit Lions, it appeared as if the Eagles would coast to a win. However, the Lions came back and made the game close in the fourth quarter before the Eagles came away with a 38-35 win, giving them their first victory of the season.
Those rebuking Nazareth businesses over ‘You Belong’ signs ought to find a better cause | Turkeys & Trophies
“You Belong. You Matter.” It’s an innocuous statement that shouldn’t be political, yet it’s become the subject of a controversy in Nazareth that offers insight into how divided our community has become. An advocacy group that calls itself Parents for Choice Nazareth (and apparently doesn’t see the irony in that name) says the statement promotes a political agenda and sends the wrong message to children about gender and sexuality. Parents for Choice Nazareth put local businesses on notice that they will face a boycott if the businesses don’t remove the signs. They were provided to the businesses by another local group that does in fact have an agenda to promote diversity and inclusion in area schools for LGBTQ+ youth, students of color, and other historically marginalized groups. “If we want to show community solidarity, this is NOT the way to do so!,” a Parents for Choice Nazareth letter to the businesses states. To us, it seems like a perfectly appropriate way to do so given the literal meaning of the statement, but perhaps the Parents for Choice Nazareth group was thrown off by the sign’s rainbow lettering. The notion that this sign will send the wrong message to children is ludicrous and points to the lack of thoughtfulness put into this boycott threat. Obviously, like any other sign outside a business, consumers are free to make the choice as to whether they want to patronize that business or walk past it because something on display elicits an emotion. But threatening to organize a boycott over the business given the content of these signs? There are far more pressing issues worthy of activism. We would suggest the Parents for Choice Nazareth pick one and abandon this crusade against the signs.
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Comments / 0