Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack Love
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Joe Benigno: Mets 'never getting to the World Series' if they don't win division
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
Blue Jays Find Defensive Stride at the Perfect Time
The Blue Jays have been the American League's best defensive team during September, by OAA.
