Early Addition: A New Jersey police chief was fired for allegedly falling asleep in important meetings

- The Times has a story about the deluge of harrowing 911 calls one man has been making about "crimes" at 312 Riverside Drive , a building that doesn't exist.
- Paterson, New Jersey's police chief, was fired yesterday for allegedly falling asleep in important meetings, among other things.
- New York City is considering landmark status for Julius' Bar, the city's oldest gay bar that hosted a sip-in protest three years before the Stonewall Uprising.
- You love to see it: A Long Island cat that ran away from home finally came back after a month and alerted its owner by ringing the Ring doorbell.
- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said 50,000 New Yorkers moved to his state during the pandemic and decided they like it, so they're staying put.
- This year's intense draught up the northeast corridor means we'll probably have a weak fall foliage season.
- "Burning coal to make hoodies and ‘Hotty Hot’ high-rise pants is unacceptable": Hundreds of yoga instructors have signed a letter urging Lululemon to stop using fossil fuel plants to make its stuff.
- Two decades after 20th Century Fox descended on a pristine beach in Thailand and replaced a bunch of vegetation to shoot Leonardo DiCaprio's widely panned movie, The Beach , the studio has finally agreed to pay for fixing the lasting ecological damage.
- "It is all way too celebratory for a musician that made progressive-seeming rap for secret simpletons": Four years after Mac Miller's death, it's time we acknowledge the he and fellow white rapper Jack Harlow are not great .
- Scientists still don't fully understand how cats can fall off buildings and land so nicely.
