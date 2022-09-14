ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Fundraiser aims to help with veterinarian shortage in Las Cruces

By Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Animal Companions of Las Cruces is hosting a fundraiser from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward recruiting more veterinarians to the region, according to a news release.

There is a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, but particularly in southern New Mexico, according to Dawn Duncan, president and founder of Animal Companions. The nearest emergency pet services are in El Paso, an hour drive from many Las Cruces-area homes.

Animal Companions of Las Cruces describes itself as an organized group of local volunteers working to bring emergency veterinary services to Las Cruces and southern New Mexico.

The fundraiser will include the documentary, "KEDI," about the feline community in Istanbul. There will be snacks provided, a free concession stand and cash bar. There will be a silent auction including free nights at a kennel, art work, pottery and gift cards for local restaurants. Tickets are $20 each and available through the Mesilla Valley Film Society web site. There is a limit of 100 seats.

For information, contact Dawn Duncan at 1-701-388-3478 or go to the Animal Companions of Las Cruces web site at https://animalcompanionsoflascruces.org/.

