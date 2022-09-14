ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An alleged $643,000 scam in Broward means some might not own the used car they bought

By David J. Neal
 4 days ago

Two North Lauderdale used-car business employees used payment applications to put a 21st century spin onto the decades-old stereotype of untrustworthy used-car salesmen, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff’s investigators say the men stole from 166 customers of Z Motors — and left them with stolen property — by fraudulently selling cars and car titles, and stole from Z Motors with the fraudulent sales and by taking the customers’ money for themselves. Total amount ripped off from both ends of sales transactions: $643,142

And one of the men, his arrest report says, told investigators he did it to avenge the owner’s racism.

That’s from the arrest reports for Oakland Park’s William Tyler and Fort Lauderdale’s Walfredo Misas Cruz, who were arrested Sept. 7. Each faces 24 counts of grand theft auto, one count of third-degree grand theft and one count of obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud. Tyler, who turned 48 on Wednesday, also has been charged with impersonating or using the identification of another person without consent.

Tyler, Z Motors’ former finance manager, was released on Monday after posting $75,000 bond. The 31-year-old Misas Cruz, Z Motors’ former sales manager, posted $50,000 bond on Monday.

Online Broward County court records list no attorney for Tyler and Robert Malove for Misas Cruz.

“Mr. Misas Cruz did not know nor should he have known that he was being used by his superiors to help them carry out their criminal enterprise,” Malove said in an email to the Miami Herald. “Mr. Misas Cruz was completely duped and did not know that there was anything going on out of the ordinary. Mr. Misas Cruz is very much looking forward to clearing his good name and having his day in court. Thankfully, in this country as opposed to so many others, an accusation is not a guilty verdict and people are innocent until proven guilty. The truth will set you free!”

State records say Yaron Zafrir is the president of Z Motors, which state records say was in Hollywood from 2008 through 2021 . A message left for Zafrir by the Miami Herald hasn’t been returned yet.

Money for nothing at the used car lot?

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Z Motors ignited the investigation in June by reporting Tyler and Misas Cruz’s av=ctivities.

Investigators say subpoenas to money-transfer apps Zelle, Chime and Cash App showed customers believing they were making down payments, and monthly payments to Z Motors were actually sending money to the accounts of Tyler ($168,510) and Misas Cruz ($126,878).

Also, the arrest report says, Tyler reached out to 83 Z Motors buy here/pay here customers and told them they could get their car title free and clear for a reduced loan payoff. Upon payment, Tyler fraudulently signed over the car’s title.

After he was read his rights, Tyler “stated he stole from Z Motors because he was frustrated with the owner and wanted to get back at him,” the arrest report said. Tyler “stated the owner constantly made racist comments, and [Tyler’s] wife is Black.”

Comments / 6

Khan Khan
4d ago

some may not own the car? dealership" Z motors" is responsible for the actions of their employees. customers had trust on the business. customers aren't responsible for any scam that was run inside the business and should have been caught immediately by the management of Z motors. management didn't do their job well and that's where those theives took advantage of business and that business's customers

Reply(1)
8
CP
4d ago

Using the race card for excuse. He did the crime, he pays the price. Don’t blame others. Lock him up and freeze his assets

Reply
9
