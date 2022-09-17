ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

By James Parks
 3 days ago

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field.

Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.

Oklahoma is at the start of the Brent Venables experience, perfect through 2 games and looking promising on both sides of the ball.

Nebraska is starting over after sacking Scott Frost 3 games into a year that was supposed to be his breakthrough after such a productive offseason. So much for that.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 3 matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lp5zf_0hv52nCB00
Week 3 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Oklahoma -11

O/U: 67

Moneyline: OU -500 NU +310

FPI pick: Oklahoma 75.3%

What you need to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZelF4_0hv52nCB00

Oklahoma: OU is coming off a slow start against Kent State last week, trailing the Flashes late into the first half without any points. Order was restored in the second half as Dillon Gabriel had almost 300 passing yards and 3 scores and Marvin Mims had 163 yards receiving. The Sooners offense hasn't had to take any chances yet, but could use this game as a statement against NU's sketchy secondary and boasts a front seven that should dominate the Huskers' pass protection.

Nebraska: With all those close games in the Frost era, you have to think the Cornhuskers at least have the ability to hang around with good teams. Is there a talent deficit? Coaching blunders? Both? Nebraska is an open question now under new management, but it does appear to have the pieces to play good teams close: Ohio State (9 pts), Michigan (3 pts), and at Oklahoma (7 pts) last season come to mind. Casey Thompson is a dynamic athlete at quarterback, the Huskers can run, and this offense is good for 60% on third down.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Fast Facts

+ OU has won 28 of its last 32 road games and scored at least 30 points in 36 of its last 37 road matchups

+ Anthony Grant is the 1st Nebraska back since 1950 to rush for 100 yards in the first 3 games of a season

+ Oklahoma is 10th nationally allowing 8 points per game

+ Nebraska has scored 4 TDs on 4 drives to open the halves of 2 games

+ Oklahoma is 1 of 5 teams in the Power 5 that hasn't had a turnover this year

+ Grant has 11 runs of 10 yards or more for the Huskers and is 3rd in the nation with 142.7 ypg

+ OU has scored on all 8 red zone chances, with 6 TDs and 2 FGs

+ Nebraska is 375-10 all-time when scoring 35-plus points

+ Jeff Lebby (Oklahoma OC) offenses totaled 200 pass yards and 200 rush yards in 15 of 36 games

+ Nebraska is 285-62 (.821) at home since 1970

+ Oklahoma is 82-5 when scoring at least 35 points since 2012 and 71-3 when scoring at least 40

+ Nebraska has scored a TD on its opening drive in 4 of its last 5 games

+ OU has outscored opponents 21-0 in the 1st quarter and 38-0 in the 3rd

What happens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPfN1_0hv52nCB00

Nebraska is an enigma. You can't play that many close games with that many decent teams and not have a few diamonds in the rough on this roster.

Casey Thompson can make some unscripted plays with his legs; he has 4 rushing scores on 19 carries, all on short runs (0.6 ypc average). But can be gotten too: the quarterback has absorbed 7 sacks in 3 games and was picked off 3 times against 4 passing TDs.

Anthony Grant will be a problem for the Sooner defense: the Nebraska back is over 6 ypc for 428 yards and 5 scores already. He and Thompson give the Huskers some intriguing balance that can challenge OU's pursuit group in space and on third downs.

But the Sooner skill players should have the final say. Gabriel has proven touch on deep throws and on the move, has the targets to work the perimeter, and a support system on the ground led by Eric Gray that is over 5 yards per carry.

College Football HQ Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Nebraska 20

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

