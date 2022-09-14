ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

19-year-old dies after crashing his motorcycle into school bus, Florida troopers say

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a school bus in Southwest Florida, state troopers said.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, near the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Bruce Avenue North in Lehigh Acres, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle driver was headed east on Lee Boulevard and turned left onto Bruce Avenue when he struck the right side of a Lee County School District bus, troopers wrote in a crash report. He was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

Authorities believe the man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was speeding before the fatal crash.

The school bus had 23 teen students on board but none were injured, troopers said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres community trapped by flooding from heavy rain

A Lehigh Acres community was trapped by flooding from heavy rain this weekend. The resident that live on or near Green Meadows Road says the flooding is a normal thing. Von Deaton, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “it rained all night. And as we get up this morning, this is what we ran into about three and a half foot deep in some places 4 ft deep in other places. There’s other roads to turn off of Green Meadows Road, which is Willowbrook. Cantera, Richardson, and Milford, they’re all flooded all the way back anywhere from a foot to two and a half deep.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured

A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

