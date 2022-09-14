19-year-old dies after crashing his motorcycle into school bus, Florida troopers say

A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a school bus in Southwest Florida, state troopers said.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, near the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Bruce Avenue North in Lehigh Acres, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle driver was headed east on Lee Boulevard and turned left onto Bruce Avenue when he struck the right side of a Lee County School District bus, troopers wrote in a crash report. He was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

Authorities believe the man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was speeding before the fatal crash.

The school bus had 23 teen students on board but none were injured, troopers said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

