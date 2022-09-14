Read full article on original website
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
hhsknightlynews.com
Forest Fires Rage in Idaho
An unusually dry spring and intense heat waves have come back to bite Idaho this summer. Smoke has been prevalent throughout the summer as forest fires torch their way through Idaho. Many of these fires started because of natural factors such as lightning, while others were caused by humans. High temperatures, low humidity and powerful winds have made these fires difficult to fight and contain.
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
Montana servicemembers honored at POW/MIA ceremony in Helena
Advocates say dozens of Montana servicemembers remain unaccounted for, as prisoners of war or missing in action.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Colorado man convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women last seen hitchhiking near Rocky Mountains
A Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge, Colorado, in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was convicted by a jury Thursday after a two-and-a-half-week trial. Jurors deliberated...
bozone.com
Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
