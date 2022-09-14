Upcoming US Supreme Court ruling could affect sovereignty of First Nations

Boozhoo ("hello" in Ojibwe) and miigwech ("thank you") for reading the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court will make a decision on a case that could impact all of Indian Country.

It involves the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which was put into place to protect Indigenous children from being forcefully removed from their cultures.

The act places preference of adoption of Indigenous children with their tribes.

Before ICWA was enacted in 1978, Indigenous children were separated from their families at disproportionate rates by state child welfare and private adoption agencies and placed with white families or boarding schools, where they experienced forced assimilation and many reported physical and sexual abuse.

The act protects tribal and family connectedness by mandating preference for Indigenous children to be placed within their extended families or tribes when they are removed from their homes.

But a couple from Texas who wanted to adopt an Indigenous child are leading a lawsuit against the ICWA, calling it discriminatory.

They were later joined by two other couples and the Texas attorney general.

Depending on how the court rules, legal experts said it could have major implications for criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country, environmental protections on reservations, even Congress's power to implement and enforce treaty rights.

Five tribes, including the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin, have stepped in to defend the ICWA.

Some tribal officials are concerned with the recent conservative leaning of the U.S. Supreme Court, especially after a decision this year delivered a blow to tribal sovereignty in another case.

In Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, the Supreme Court sided with the state in a 5-4 ruling that state courts may hear cases involving non-Natives accused of crimes against Native Americans occurring on reservations rather than only being handled by federal courts.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion, stating that “Indian Country is part of a state, not separate from a state.”

In his dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: "Tribes are not private organizations within state boundaries. Their reservations are not glorified private campgrounds. … Tribal sovereignty means that the criminal laws of the states ‘can have no force’ on tribal members within tribal bounds unless and until Congress clearly ordains otherwise.”

