Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell among performers for Austin City Limits Hall of Fame show

By Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell and legendary soul singer Mavis Staples will be among the guest performers for the Oct. 27 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame concert at ACL Live, the long-running PBS television show announced Wednesday.

Carlile, Isbell, Staples and rising star Brittney Spencer will help to induct Sheryl Crow, who was announced in June as one of this year's two honorees. The other is Austin troubadour Joe Ely , who will welcome his Flatlanders bandmates Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock plus Austin piano great Marcia Ball as the special guests for his part of the program. Also taking part in Ely's induction will be Pulitzer-winning Texas author Lawrence Wright.

More: Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely are this year's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductees

Tickets, $103-$353, are on sale now via acl-live.com . The annual concert is a fundraiser for Austin PBS. Additional guest performers and presenters will be announced next month.

Renowned Austin producer-instrumentalist Lloyd Maines will return as music director of the house band, which will include guitarist David Grissom, keyboardist Chris Gage, bassist Bill Whitbeck and drummer Tom Van Schaik.

Launched in 2014, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has inducted more than 20 members, including Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Los Lobos and Asleep at the Wheel. Last year's inductees were Lucinda Williams, Alejandro Escovedo and Wilco.

Austin PBS recently moved into its new headquarters at Austin Community College’s Highland campus.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell among performers for Austin City Limits Hall of Fame show

