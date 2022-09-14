ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Photos: Blue Springs South tops rival Blue Springs in extra-inning softball thriller

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

The Blue Springs South softball team put its undefeated record on the line against rival Blue Springs on Tuesday and the visiting Wildcats tried their best to snap the streak.

Instead, the host Blue Springs South Jaguars showed their resiliency by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull an 8-7 victory and improve to 15-0.

The win was South's second straight over Blue Springs and the 11th in 12 meetings.

Blue Springs South (15-0) is back in action at Lee's Summit West (10-2) on Thursday and then competes in the Park Hill South Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Blue Springs (9-3) will host Liberty North (9-3) on Thursday before competing in the Park Hill South Tournament this weekend.

Here's a look at the Blue Springs-Blue Springs South game from photographer David Smith:

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South softball

Photos from David Smith

