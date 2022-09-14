ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Dead heat Senate race and not-so-heated race for governor, poll shows

By Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ecvka_0hv529AU00

We're less than two months out from the election, and a new poll released this week offered some hints about where the game stands.

Ohio's U.S. Senate race between J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan remains essentially tied, according to the USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll of likely Ohio voters. Ryan maintained a small lead with 46.6% compared to 45.6% of voters who planned to support Vance, which was within the poll's margin of error. Roughly 6% of voters were undecided.

Ryan has spent most of his campaign targeting independent voters, and he continues to do well with that voting bloc, the survey found. Vance improved his numbers with independents and people of color, and he's also more popular with Ohioans who are concerned about the economy. That's good news for him; the economy is still the top issue on the minds of voters.

The poll, conducted earlier this month, came after Ryan used his fundraising advantage to dominate the airwaves all summer. Vance and his allies are just now starting to ramp up spending, so we'll see if he can widen the gap in the coming weeks.

The governor's race, meanwhile, is less of a nail-biter. Gov. Mike DeWine led former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley 53.8% to 39.2%, and DeWine won over some Democrats while maintaining an advantage with independents. He also grabbed 93% of Republicans despite frustration within his party over his COVID-19 response.

Abortion became a big part of Whaley's campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. And she's right that Ohio's abortion restrictions are unpopular: 68% of voters opposed the six-week abortion ban signed into law by DeWine. For whatever reason, though, Whaley doesn't appear to be capitalizing on that frustration.

What you need to know about Supreme Court races

The races for governor and Senate are getting a ton of attention, but they aren't the only important statewide elections this year. Perhaps the most underrated and significant of them all: state Supreme Court.

I brought in Laura Bischoff to explain why.

How many seats are up on the court this year? Who's running?

LB: The chief justice job is open for the first time since 2011. Republican Maureen O'Connor, who has served in statewide office longer than any woman in state history, can't run for reelection as chief due to age limits. Justices Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, and Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, are running to replace her.

Two other seats are up for grabs. Democrats Marilyn Zayas and Terri Jamison − both appellate court judges − are trying to unseat Justices Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer, two Cincinnati Republicans.

If Zayas beats DeWine, she'll be the first Latina on the court. If Jamison wins, she'll be the third Black woman on the court.

Why do these races matter?

LB: Supreme Court decisions impact how much Ohioans pay in taxes, whether utility companies can add fees to ratepayers' bills, how insurance and business laws are interpreted, what government records will be available to the public and more. The court also plays an enormous role in ruling whether legislative and congressional maps created by the Ohio Redistricting Commission are constitutional.

In a post-Roe world, and after the state's messy redistricting process, do you think voters are paying more attention to these races?

LB: After living through the Dobbs decision and redistricting fights this year, Ohio voters recognize how important Supreme Court seats are. This is a big change, because in the past, a lot of voters just picked names that sounded good, without really knowing the candidates' views. The battle over political maps will continue at the court next year. Democrats have a chance to take control over the Supreme Court for the first time since 1986. And Jennifer Brunner, if she defeats her Republican colleague Sharon Kennedy, would be the first Democrat to be chief justice since Frank Celebrezze held the job between 1978 and 1986.

Remember Joe Blystone?

It's hard to forget the cowboy hat-wearing Republican who challenged DeWine for governor in the May primary. He ran as an outsider candidate and came in third place after blasting DeWine's COVID-19 response and peddling false claims about the 2020 election.

Now, it looks like he might be in trouble.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said last week that Blystone's campaign finance violations were egregious enough to warrant criminal prosecution. As Jessie Balmert previously reported, Blystone's campaign collected $101,000 in cash donations exceeding $100, which is a no-no. He also reported contributions from corporations, which can't donate to individuals running for office.

The Ohio Elections Commission will meet in December to discuss Blystone's potential violations and go from there.

Questions or story ideas? Email me at hbemiller@dispatch.com. You can find me on Twitter @haleybemiller.

latest episode of Ohio Politics Explained and tune in for a new episode on Friday. You can subscribe through Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 229

Norm Lyons
4d ago

just remember when voting Dayton today has been declared the 5th most dangerous city in the UnitedStates. Their mayor now wants to endanger the rest of ohio

Reply(17)
63
progressive slayer
4d ago

Do not believe the “Columbus Dispatch” it’s a leftist propaganda rag outfit, all of their supposed writers are leftists propping up the Democratic Party of imbeciles.

Reply(20)
44
Jeff
4d ago

Ryan will not win. He is still in the communist Biden’s right pocket with a 100% voting with Brandon record and then swearing off Brandon but he was right there shoulder to shoulder last Friday when Brandon visited Ohio. If he is elected all his lies will be laid out for everyone to see. Ask Ryan what he has done for any part of Ohio in the last 20 years. He will change the subject because there are none. His commercials are chained lies - one after another. Ask him to answer to the ample video proof that he is lying. He won’t be able to.

Reply(13)
41
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Supreme Court#Campaign Finance#Politics State#Election State#U S Senate#Ohioans#Democrats#Republicans
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
ECONOMY
Ironton Tribune

State warns of scam mail

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy