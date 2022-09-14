ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Maryland GOP governor candidate files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots

Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan blocked an effort to make the practice permanent during this legislative session.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy