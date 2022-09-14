ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Dawson Foundation receives generous donation to benefit area families

By Wayne Dawson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pisF0_0hv503ni00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is reaching out to help local families.

FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Paul Perozeni presented our own Wayne Dawson with a $7,500 check for the Dawson Foundation on Wednesday morning.

The Dawson Foundation has handed out coats, gloves, hats to local families and to date has awarded more than 70 college scholarships.

The Annie L. Dawson Foundation began in 2007, giving away close to $100,000 so far.

The presentation is part of Nexstar’s continuing investment in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland’s leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kosher Food Pantry, Chesed Center deliver in time of need

Helping those in need celebrate the High Holy Days is a goal of many organizations in the Jewish community. One way to do this is by providing food items for them and their families. This allows them to come together in celebration without the burden of holiday meal costs. Avrohom...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Dawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Dawson Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
thelandcle.org

As vacant grocery property is sold, Dave’s Collinwood customers give feedback on shuttle service

Until recently, residents of Euclid Beach Apartments and other nearby complexes lived just blocks from grocery shopping – and for those without cars, it was often a manageable walk or mobility scooter ride. Opened in 1988, the Dave’s Markets location had served Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood and other nearby neighborhoods for 34 years. That all came to an end, however, on April 30, when the grocery store shut its doors for good. Store officials cited numerous reasons for the closure of the Collinwood location – all relating to lower revenues – while some members of the public questioned the reasons officially given by the company.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy