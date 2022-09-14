ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita’s newest Smoothie King — this one with a double drive through — has just opened

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Wichita’s newest Smoothie King — the fourth for the city — has just opened at K-96 and Greenwich .

The shop sits at 3696 Greenwich Court — a high-profile spot right at the entrance of Greenwich Place , the development that also has Dave & Buster’s, Chipotle, Panera, Albero Bistro and more. It has a double drive-thru plus both indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Though it’s open now, the shop’s grand opening celebration will happen from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 and include giveaways, specials and free samples. One of the prizes: 10 people that day will be randomly selected to win free smoothies for a year.

Wichita now has four corporate-owned Smoothie King stores. The others are at 8000 W. Central, 711 E. Douglas, and 3236 N. Rock Road. Derby also has one at 1861 E. Madison Ave.

Wichita, KS
