Alabaster, AL

styleblueprint.com

Her Custom Invitations Set the Tone for Any Event

Since 2010, Kathleen Roth has been creating custom social stationery, invitations, and announcements from her small Birmingham area studio. Her business, Key Circle Press, specializes in letterpress design, and Kathleen makes a wide range of products — from note cards, calling cards, and gift tags to wedding and party invitations and birth announcements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Bacon & Blues Fest

Bacon & Blues Fest is a family-friendly event that includes a bacon dish competition, food trucks, a Kid Zone, an adults-only VIP area, and live music by Alabama Blues Hall of Fame Musician, Jock Webb. Come taste the bacon dishes served by the teams who are competing for the first...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022

Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal pedestrian accident shuts down parts of I-65 South in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: As of 8:37 a.m. I-65 is back open. Pelham police say a person is dead after being hit by a car Sunday. This happened overnight just before mile marker 242 (tank farm). First responders temporarily closed Interstate 65 South from exit 246 (Highway 119) to exit 242 (tank farm). Officials diverted traffic onto Highway 119.
PELHAM, AL

