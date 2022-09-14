Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
styleblueprint.com
Her Custom Invitations Set the Tone for Any Event
Since 2010, Kathleen Roth has been creating custom social stationery, invitations, and announcements from her small Birmingham area studio. Her business, Key Circle Press, specializes in letterpress design, and Kathleen makes a wide range of products — from note cards, calling cards, and gift tags to wedding and party invitations and birth announcements.
Village Living
2 restaurants announce future Vestavia Hills openings while 3 others close
It’s been a busy summer for the restaurant scene in Vestavia Hills. Several restaurants have closed while two more have announced they will be coming to the city in the near future. Mama Coco Cantina & Grill will move into the former Metro Diner space at 1088 Montgomery Highway,...
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are 10 holiday events scheduled in Birmingham
Halloween is still several weeks away, but folks who adore tinsel and carols can start making Christmas plans in Birmingham. Several holiday events are scheduled at entertainment venues here, and many of them have tickets on sale. Pushing the season? Well, maybe. But we’re already looking forward to heartwarming concerts,...
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 16-18
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Bham Now
Bacon & Blues Fest
Bacon & Blues Fest is a family-friendly event that includes a bacon dish competition, food trucks, a Kid Zone, an adults-only VIP area, and live music by Alabama Blues Hall of Fame Musician, Jock Webb. Come taste the bacon dishes served by the teams who are competing for the first...
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
wbrc.com
Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley’s Carly Miller Selected to ‘Top 40 Under 40’ in Construction List by Alabama AGC
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Carly Miller, a partner in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been named to the Alabama Associated General Contractors’ (AGC) 2022 “Top 40 Under 40” in Commercial Construction list. Ms. Miller is a litigator representing...
thecutoffnews.com
Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
wvtm13.com
Fatal pedestrian accident shuts down parts of I-65 South in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: As of 8:37 a.m. I-65 is back open. Pelham police say a person is dead after being hit by a car Sunday. This happened overnight just before mile marker 242 (tank farm). First responders temporarily closed Interstate 65 South from exit 246 (Highway 119) to exit 242 (tank farm). Officials diverted traffic onto Highway 119.
