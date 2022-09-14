ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release

America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?. The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Blasts Recent Performance: ‘It Seemed Like a Parody’

Compared to his seasoned cohort Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is typically one of the long-running competitive TV show’s more empathetic judges. However, amid the ongoing semi-finals, the 66-year-old comic and self-proclaimed germophobe blasted one recent performance, labeling it a “parody.”. Howie Mandel’s comments...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
