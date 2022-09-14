Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges
There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release
America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?. The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Blasts Recent Performance: ‘It Seemed Like a Parody’
Compared to his seasoned cohort Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is typically one of the long-running competitive TV show’s more empathetic judges. However, amid the ongoing semi-finals, the 66-year-old comic and self-proclaimed germophobe blasted one recent performance, labeling it a “parody.”. Howie Mandel’s comments...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
After America's Got Talent's Mayyas Dance Group Won Season 17, Host Terry Crews Shared How Close The Vote Actually Was
America's Got Talent has crowned the Season 17 champion, and host Terry Crews explained how close the top three was.
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
