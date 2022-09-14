Funeral services set for Belleville West graduate described as ‘strong and caring’

A Millstadt teenager who died in a traffic crash on Sunday in downtown St. Louis is being remembered for her devotion to her family and friends.

Emily Grace Allen, 18, graduated from Belleville West High School earlier this year and was attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on an academic scholarship with the goal to be a flight nurse, according to her obituary.

Allen died and another motorist was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 at about 3 a.m., police said.

According to police, a 2018 Chrysler 200, a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a Mercury Milan were involved in the collision. Either the Corolla, driven by Allen, or the Chrysler was driving in the wrong direction, they say.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Emily had the brightest smile, gave the best hugs, was fun loving and had a way of making her friends and family feel special,” according to her obituary shared by her family. “Her friends describe her as full of light and love, who never judged anyone.

“She was a very strong and caring young woman who made everyone feel welcome.”

Allen was an accomplished softball player for Belleville West and was named Athlete of the Week by a poll of BND readers in April.

Along with Belleville West, Allen also played softball for Illinois Esprit.

Allen’s funeral is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Church at 117 W. White St. in Millstadt. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hoffen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.