ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstadt, IL

Funeral services set for Belleville West graduate described as ‘strong and caring’

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aT8Ah_0hv4vxdc00

A Millstadt teenager who died in a traffic crash on Sunday in downtown St. Louis is being remembered for her devotion to her family and friends.

Emily Grace Allen, 18, graduated from Belleville West High School earlier this year and was attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on an academic scholarship with the goal to be a flight nurse, according to her obituary.

Allen died and another motorist was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 at about 3 a.m., police said.

According to police, a 2018 Chrysler 200, a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a Mercury Milan were involved in the collision. Either the Corolla, driven by Allen, or the Chrysler was driving in the wrong direction, they say.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Emily had the brightest smile, gave the best hugs, was fun loving and had a way of making her friends and family feel special,” according to her obituary shared by her family. “Her friends describe her as full of light and love, who never judged anyone.

“She was a very strong and caring young woman who made everyone feel welcome.”

Allen was an accomplished softball player for Belleville West and was named Athlete of the Week by a poll of BND readers in April.

Along with Belleville West, Allen also played softball for Illinois Esprit.

Allen’s funeral is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Church at 117 W. White St. in Millstadt. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hoffen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millstadt, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Obituaries
City
Milan, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
Belleville, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Milan, IL
City
Belleville, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Softball#Chrysler#Toyota#Mercury#Bnd#Illinois Esprit#Zion Church
mymoinfo.com

James J. Farrar – Service – 09/17/22 at 10:30 a.m.

James Farrar of Perryville died Monday at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Shiloh Lutheran Cemetery in Farrar. Visitation for James Farrar is Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:30...
PERRYVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis

St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
FOX2Now

Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says

ST. LOUIS – Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you. Money Inc. released a lengthy list earlier this week praising some of the best sushi restaurants in St. Louis. The eateries are known for using fresh ingredients and traditional techniques to create a super sushi dish.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more. Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
168
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy