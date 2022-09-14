Read full article on original website
Related
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Stocks Fall to Two-Month Low Amid Higher Volatility
U.S. stocks closed lower, dropping to a two-month low level on Friday. All three major indices declined to levels not seen since mid-July, while the S&P 500 index settled below the major 3,900 level. Hotter-than-expected data on inflation raised prospects of an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis...
This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
With Uber Hack In Rearview Mirror, Analyst Goes Bullish on Cybersecurity Stocks: Here Are Her Favorites
Tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst sees buying opportunities among the carnage in cybersecurity stocks. The Analyst: MKM Partners analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage of five prominent cybersecurity stocks Friday:. Fortinet Inc FTNT initiated at Buy with a $70 price target.
Here's How Much Someone Just Paid For Warren Buffett's Autographed Portrait
The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett's autograph is as treasured as he is. Recently, a signed portrait of him fetched US$75,100 at a charitable auction. An anonymous eBay user bid for Buffett's 26-inch autographed portrait coated with motivational quotes from Buffett, such as "Women make me optimistic about America." The auction ended on eBay on Buffett's 92nd birthday.
Benzinga
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Benzinga
Changes to the Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
George Soros' Son Is Bullish On The S&P 500: 2 High Yielding Stocks Soros Capital Management Is Holding Through The Volatility
Robert Soros is the founder of Soros Capital Management and the eldest son of billionaire investor George Soros. Robert Soros began his career with Soros Fund Management in 1994 and stepped down as deputy chairman and president in June 2017. When Robert Soros Stepped down, Soros Fund Management had assets...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0