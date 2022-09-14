ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
US Stocks Fall to Two-Month Low Amid Higher Volatility

U.S. stocks closed lower, dropping to a two-month low level on Friday. All three major indices declined to levels not seen since mid-July, while the S&P 500 index settled below the major 3,900 level. Hotter-than-expected data on inflation raised prospects of an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis...
This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
Here's How Much Someone Just Paid For Warren Buffett's Autographed Portrait

The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett's autograph is as treasured as he is. Recently, a signed portrait of him fetched US$75,100 at a charitable auction. An anonymous eBay user bid for Buffett's 26-inch autographed portrait coated with motivational quotes from Buffett, such as "Women make me optimistic about America." The auction ended on eBay on Buffett's 92nd birthday.
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.
