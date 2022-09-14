Read full article on original website
Covid Cases Continue Dropping in California
COVID cases across California are falling even more. The Department of Public Health says the daily rate is down 30-percent in the past week. That’s the lowest level since April. Right now, nearly 26-hundred people are being treated in the hospital. Compare that to about 48-hundred in July, when the state saw its surge peak. The numbers are expected to keep falling with the updated booster available that targets omicron’s two variants. For Sonoma County, daily rate of new cases is at 28 for unvaccinated individuals and 8 for those who have been vaccinated.
Newsom Signs Online Safety Bill to Protect Children
A new law in California will protect the health and well being of kids. That word from Governor Gavin Newsom as he signed the nation’s first online safety bill. It requires sites and apps to consider the best interest of children and not allow certain features that put them at risk, such as strangers messaging one another. Sites likely used by kids must also turn on the highest privacy settings by design and default.
Napa Man Identified as Pedestrian Hit and Killed By SUV in Sonoma Valley
A pedestrian who was hit and killed by an SUV in Sonoma Valley is being identified as a man from Napa. Early Wednesday morning, 29-year-old Querubin Hernandez-Gutierrez was standing near a tractor on the shoulder of Arnold Drive, just north of Olive Avenue. He was talking to the tractor operator when a Ford Explorer drifted into the shoulder of the road hitting the back of the trailer being carried by the tractor before hitting Hernandez-Gutierrez. He died of his injuries while the Ford and Tractor drivers suffered minor injuries. The Ford driver is not suspected of intoxicated driving and hasn’t been arrested. It’s still unclear why his vehicle drifted onto the shoulder.
