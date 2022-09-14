ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FedEx, NCR, International Paper And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares dipped 36.4% to close at $8.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 28.7% to close at $7.87.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
Person
Howard Schultz
Benzinga

IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AutoZone, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Corporation#Labor Relations#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#North American#Bank Of America
Benzinga

Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ethereum Slides Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, traded lower on Monday, continuing to record losses since the Ethereum Merge took place. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stocks Fall to Two-Month Low Amid Higher Volatility

U.S. stocks closed lower, dropping to a two-month low level on Friday. All three major indices declined to levels not seen since mid-July, while the S&P 500 index settled below the major 3,900 level. Hotter-than-expected data on inflation raised prospects of an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
Benzinga

MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
HEALTH
Benzinga

ApeCoin DAO To Release $115M Worth Of Tokens To Contributors

The treasury of the ApeCoin DAO is anticipated to release 25 million ApeCoin APE/USD tokens for "launch contributors" on Saturday, which according to the ApeCoin website are "companies and people that helped make this project a reality." Tokens were allocated to BAYC/MAYC members via the claim page, with approximately $115...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy