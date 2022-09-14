Read full article on original website
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
FedEx, NCR, International Paper And Other Big Losers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares dipped 36.4% to close at $8.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 28.7% to close at $7.87.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
AutoZone, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading.
Here's How Much Someone Just Paid For Warren Buffett's Autographed Portrait
The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett's autograph is as treasured as he is. Recently, a signed portrait of him fetched US$75,100 at a charitable auction. An anonymous eBay user bid for Buffett's 26-inch autographed portrait coated with motivational quotes from Buffett, such as "Women make me optimistic about America." The auction ended on eBay on Buffett's 92nd birthday.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
Board of Directors Appointment
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
Ethereum Slides Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, traded lower on Monday, continuing to record losses since the Ethereum Merge took place. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
US Stocks Fall to Two-Month Low Amid Higher Volatility
U.S. stocks closed lower, dropping to a two-month low level on Friday. All three major indices declined to levels not seen since mid-July, while the S&P 500 index settled below the major 3,900 level. Hotter-than-expected data on inflation raised prospects of an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
ApeCoin DAO To Release $115M Worth Of Tokens To Contributors
The treasury of the ApeCoin DAO is anticipated to release 25 million ApeCoin APE/USD tokens for "launch contributors" on Saturday, which according to the ApeCoin website are "companies and people that helped make this project a reality." Tokens were allocated to BAYC/MAYC members via the claim page, with approximately $115...
