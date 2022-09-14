COVID cases across California are falling even more. The Department of Public Health says the daily rate is down 30-percent in the past week. That’s the lowest level since April. Right now, nearly 26-hundred people are being treated in the hospital. Compare that to about 48-hundred in July, when the state saw its surge peak. The numbers are expected to keep falling with the updated booster available that targets omicron’s two variants. For Sonoma County, daily rate of new cases is at 28 for unvaccinated individuals and 8 for those who have been vaccinated.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO