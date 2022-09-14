Read full article on original website
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning
D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
Two Pop-Up Restaurants Debut in Takoma Park
Two new pop-up restaurants from Kin Da and Main Street Pearl are making their debut in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Bubbles and Buns is a new sandwich and bubble tea shop operating for lunch only. Kin Da’s owners are offering this menu as well as their usual list of Thai and sushi dishes for takeout or delivery. Chicken, fish, and veggie sandwiches with special sauces are available on the menu, along with bubble tea, Thai iced tea, and green tea.
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
Fake “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown” Facebook Page Shared Over 700 Times in Less Than 24 Hours
A Facebook page for “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown”, that was created on Wednesday, September 14th, has been shared over 700 times in the 20 hours since the page was made. The page is not an official In-N-Out Burger page, and a new restaurant is not coming to Hagerstown. In-N-Out...
2131 Florida Avenue
Cozy 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment. This apartment includes, all new light fixtures, ceiling fans, kitchen with separate dinning room area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a community laundry room located on the first floor of the building. This apartment is located three blocks...
3331 Hewitt Ave #1
1st floor apartment with plenty of natural light in. - 1st Floor Apartment with Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, WHITE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets plenty of natural light in. Holding deposit of $500.00 is required to be paid immediately after the application...
Funny Money Leads to Foot Pursuit
An alert Panera Bread employee recognized counterfeit “bread” being passed by a customer and helped stop a forged currency crime spree. On September 15th at 10:43 a.m. deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a fraud at Panera Bread. Staff advised the suspect had attempted to pass a bogus bill for his order. The suspect was unsuccessful with his transaction and left behind the forged $100, leaving in a grey Lexus.
Harvest Moon Festival Set for September 25
Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Harvest Moon Festival at Veterans Plaza next weekend. The free multicultural event, featuring arts, entertainment, and exhibitors, will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The festival’s scheduled...
Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families
As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level
A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
Bingo Scratch-off Delivers $50,000 Prize to St. Mary’s Mom
A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the bingo ticket and I said to myself, ‘Let me buy one.’” When […]
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours
A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
Local hedgehog in top 10 of becoming America's Favorite Pet
Maple, the African pygmy hedgehog, is now competing to be in the top 5 to become America's favorite pet
