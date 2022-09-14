ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning

D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Two Pop-Up Restaurants Debut in Takoma Park

Two new pop-up restaurants from Kin Da and Main Street Pearl are making their debut in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Bubbles and Buns is a new sandwich and bubble tea shop operating for lunch only. Kin Da’s owners are offering this menu as well as their usual list of Thai and sushi dishes for takeout or delivery. Chicken, fish, and veggie sandwiches with special sauces are available on the menu, along with bubble tea, Thai iced tea, and green tea.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17

Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

2131 Florida Avenue

Cozy 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment. This apartment includes, all new light fixtures, ceiling fans, kitchen with separate dinning room area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a community laundry room located on the first floor of the building. This apartment is located three blocks...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

3331 Hewitt Ave #1

1st floor apartment with plenty of natural light in. - 1st Floor Apartment with Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, WHITE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets plenty of natural light in. Holding deposit of $500.00 is required to be paid immediately after the application...
SILVER SPRING, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Funny Money Leads to Foot Pursuit

An alert Panera Bread employee recognized counterfeit “bread” being passed by a customer and helped stop a forged currency crime spree. On September 15th at 10:43 a.m. deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a fraud at Panera Bread. Staff advised the suspect had attempted to pass a bogus bill for his order. The suspect was unsuccessful with his transaction and left behind the forged $100, leaving in a grey Lexus.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Harvest Moon Festival Set for September 25

Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Harvest Moon Festival at Veterans Plaza next weekend. The free multicultural event, featuring arts, entertainment, and exhibitors, will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The festival’s scheduled...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mommypoppins.com

Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families

As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level

A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ffxnow.com

Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours

A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
