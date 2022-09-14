Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
Ethereum Slides Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, traded lower on Monday, continuing to record losses since the Ethereum Merge took place. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
With Uber Hack In Rearview Mirror, Analyst Goes Bullish on Cybersecurity Stocks: Here Are Her Favorites
Tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst sees buying opportunities among the carnage in cybersecurity stocks. The Analyst: MKM Partners analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage of five prominent cybersecurity stocks Friday:. Fortinet Inc FTNT initiated at Buy with a $70 price target.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
US Stocks Fall to Two-Month Low Amid Higher Volatility
U.S. stocks closed lower, dropping to a two-month low level on Friday. All three major indices declined to levels not seen since mid-July, while the S&P 500 index settled below the major 3,900 level. Hotter-than-expected data on inflation raised prospects of an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter Stock When Donald Trump Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States on Nov. 8, 2016. Here’s a look at how one of the leading social media platform stocks did during his time in office and since his departure and subsequent suspension from the platform. What Happened: Prior to becoming...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Bitcoin And An Investor Darling Down 70%
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week in the red for the fourth time in five weeks. The S&P 500 was off by 5.15%, the Dow Industrials were down by 4.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.97% this week.
George Soros' Son Is Bullish On The S&P 500: 2 High Yielding Stocks Soros Capital Management Is Holding Through The Volatility
Robert Soros is the founder of Soros Capital Management and the eldest son of billionaire investor George Soros. Robert Soros began his career with Soros Fund Management in 1994 and stepped down as deputy chairman and president in June 2017. When Robert Soros Stepped down, Soros Fund Management had assets...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Alopexx, Inc. ALPX will be trading publicly starting on Sept. 22,...
Techies From Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Are Paying Hefty Amount To Get 3 Inches Taller
Software engineers from various tech firms are undergoing leg-lengthening procedures to increase their height. According to a report by GQ, Kevin Debiparshad, the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute, said that software engineers from the tech sector comprise a significant chunk of his patients for the cosmetic procedure. The Las...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.06% to $149.22. Shares of companies in the broader technology sector are trading lower during Friday's trading session amid fears of an economic slowdown, which has negatively impacted the outlook growth sectors and caused a risk-off sentiment in today's session. Economic uncertainty...
Awakn Shares Its Q2 2022 Results, Showing Consistent Growth On Its Second Full Financial Year
Biotech firm leading the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) treatment Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF has announced its financial outcomes and business highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2022. During the period, numbers reflected:. Total revenue of $255.719 through its London, Bristol and Oslo clinics, compared to zero in...
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Warns Of 'US Dollar Dying' Yet Gain; 2 Commodities And 1 Crypto Robert Kiyosaki Recommends
Stubbornly high inflation and the sagging economic growth have left investors worried, as the Federal Reserve has signaled more rate hikes could come. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki took to Twitter on Sunday to warn of what lies ahead for the economy and investors. The best-selling author...
