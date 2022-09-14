Read full article on original website
Suicide prevention walk happening in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention this weekend by walking in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention starts at 1:30 p.m. in Orchards Park in Bentonville. Event details are available here.
Denver big man duo of 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop reset official visits to Arkansas for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Two uber-talented cousins and teammates in 2023 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop have rescheduled their official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2, according to their guardian and head coach Greg Willis. The Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.) duo of Fall (6-11...
Arkansas at No. 10 in both polls
FAYETTEVILLE — The latest college football polls are out and the Hogs are still a Top 10 team. In the Associated Press Poll, Arkansas remained at No. 10. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools. Brigham Young is No. 19.
Arkansas' 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
5-star quarterback DJ Lagway releases Top 10
FAYETTEVILLE — Willis (Texas) Class of 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway has released his Top 10 schools including Arkansas. Lagway, 6-2, 225, has 32 offers, but on Sunday he started the narrowing down process. Arkansas, Baylor, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson made the cut.
By the numbers! Key stats and trends from No. 10 Arkansas' wild 38-27 come-from-behind win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas fought back from TWO double-digit deficits to remain unbeaten with a 38-27 win over FCS-member Missouri State on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville as the Football Hogs won the battle of the two most successful Razorback head coaches spanning the last 15 years.
Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
Beaux Limmer second-best grade among guards
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2. Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.
Arkansas rallies late to defeat Bears 38-27
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas outscored Missouri State 21-3 in the fourth quarter to take a 38-27 victory in front of 74,133 fans in Razorback Stadium. The Bears and Bobby Petrino came to play as expected. Arkansas couldn’t get out of its own way early with two penalties on punt returns and a pair of fumbles. Missouri State went up 17-0 on a 24-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jason Shelley with 10:36 remaining in the first half.
Jordan Domineck providing big boost to defense
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck chose Arkansas over Auburn as well as others in recruiting and he has provided a huge boost to the defense. In Arkansas’ 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night Domineck had seven tackles, three solos, two for loss and a pair of sacks. Domineck has been backing up Zach Williams, but getting a lot of snaps.
Razorbacks have great success with transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.
