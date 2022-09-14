Read full article on original website
Adam Pascal from “Pretty Woman” talks upcoming run at Walton Arts Center
One of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories is coming to life on stage at the Walton Arts Center. Adam Pascal stars in “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and joins Good Day NWA to talk about what to expect during the show. You can see the show from September...
NextUp NWA hosting Women’s Empowerment Summit in Rogers
“What’s Next? Creating Your Next Normal” is the theme of a one-of-a-kind event happening in Rogers. NextUp NWA is hosting a Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit on Thursday, September 22. A one-of-a-kind, half-day learning event focusing on relevant topics and important causes for business leaders. Carol Vella with...
Bentonville museum to host Native American celebration
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville will host a cultural celebration next week. For more information, please click here.
Suicide prevention walk happening in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention this weekend by walking in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The walk benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention starts at 1:30 p.m. in Orchards Park in Bentonville. Event details are available here.
Fayetteville cleanup efforts you can take part in
Mom of teen killed in April remembers her daughter. Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Fort Smith Public …. President Biden plans to extend title nine’s protection …. Benton Co. Animal Control Vehicle on video leaving …. Arkansas improving Naloxone access. Springdale students practice for Back to School Rally. Fort...
Arkansas at No. 10 in both polls
FAYETTEVILLE — The latest college football polls are out and the Hogs are still a Top 10 team. In the Associated Press Poll, Arkansas remained at No. 10. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools. Brigham Young is No. 19.
5-star quarterback DJ Lagway releases Top 10
FAYETTEVILLE — Willis (Texas) Class of 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway has released his Top 10 schools including Arkansas. Lagway, 6-2, 225, has 32 offers, but on Sunday he started the narrowing down process. Arkansas, Baylor, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson made the cut.
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
Beaux Limmer second-best grade among guards
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2. Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.
By the numbers! Key stats and trends from No. 10 Arkansas’ wild 38-27 come-from-behind win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas fought back from TWO double-digit deficits to remain unbeaten with a 38-27 win over FCS-member Missouri State on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville as the Football Hogs won the battle of the two most successful Razorback head coaches spanning the last 15 years.
Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
Razorbacks have great success with transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.
Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
Jordan Domineck providing big boost to defense
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck chose Arkansas over Auburn as well as others in recruiting and he has provided a huge boost to the defense. In Arkansas’ 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night Domineck had seven tackles, three solos, two for loss and a pair of sacks. Domineck has been backing up Zach Williams, but getting a lot of snaps.
