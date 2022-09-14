ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fire Alarms#Highschool#Education#Clarksville#Northwest High School
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

41st annual Bikers Who Care Toy Run delivers for needy kids in Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bikers Who Care, held their 41st annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party on Saturday in Clarksville. Organizers said close to 1,000 motorcycles traveled from the Clarksville Speedway to Governors Square Mall. Toy Run participants either donated a toy or made a cash donation to support BWC Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Custom House Museum schedule for October 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of October. Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, October 4 – November 27 | Kimbrough Gallery: The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy