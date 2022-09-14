Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
fox17.com
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
rewind943.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations for ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
WSMV
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
clarksvillenow.com
41st annual Bikers Who Care Toy Run delivers for needy kids in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bikers Who Care, held their 41st annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party on Saturday in Clarksville. Organizers said close to 1,000 motorcycles traveled from the Clarksville Speedway to Governors Square Mall. Toy Run participants either donated a toy or made a cash donation to support BWC Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities.
clarksvillenow.com
Welcome Home Veterans Parade honors vets with ROTC units, floats, cars and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Welcome Home Veterans Parade was held Saturday in downtown Clarksville. Veterans were honored with marching bands, JROTC units, active duty soldiers, floats, cars and motorcycles.
Authorities identify body found in Dickson City Lake
Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Popular swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
clarksvillenow.com
Custom House Museum schedule for October 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of October. Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, October 4 – November 27 | Kimbrough Gallery: The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.
rewind943.com
11 schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County make Reward status, 4 tagged as needing help
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A fourth of the schools in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System have been listed as excelling in the newest data released from the Tennessee Department of Education. This week the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 designations for schools that were excelling...
Nurse killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The man now being charged in a deadly Nashville crash has a history of run-ins with police, including being responsible for a deadly shooting.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
