CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of October. Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, October 4 – November 27 | Kimbrough Gallery: The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.

