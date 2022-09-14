Read full article on original website
North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System
Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night
A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
Sonoma County Getting Funding for Carbon Farming
Sonoma County is getting up to $10-million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a new project. The project, titled Sonoma Marin Ag and County Climate Coalition, will focus on successful carbon farming and the forging of regional and local food partnerships across the two Bay Area counties to create a regional supply chain, tracking system and marketing campaign for “climate-smart agricultural products.” Over the course of five years, project partners will provide carbon farming support to numerous farms and ranches, which will lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Should the full $10 million grant award be funded, the project could support up to 100 farms and ranches and reduce hundreds of thousands of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the 20-year lifetime.
Covid Cases Continue Dropping in California
COVID cases across California are falling even more. The Department of Public Health says the daily rate is down 30-percent in the past week. That’s the lowest level since April. Right now, nearly 26-hundred people are being treated in the hospital. Compare that to about 48-hundred in July, when the state saw its surge peak. The numbers are expected to keep falling with the updated booster available that targets omicron’s two variants. For Sonoma County, daily rate of new cases is at 28 for unvaccinated individuals and 8 for those who have been vaccinated.
Cotati Police Department Adds Electric Patrol Car
For the first time, a police department in Sonoma County has an electric patrol car in its fleet. The Tesla Model Y patrol car was unveiled by the Cotati Police Department during a ceremony at La Plaza Park on Thursday afternoon. Tesla police cars are also being used in Fremont, as well as by police departments in Vermont and Washington State. Cotati officials plan to add more electric police vehicles in the future, in an effort to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions.
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
Rodgers Creek Fault Capable of 7.1 Earthquake
The fault that produced Tuesday night’s magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Santa Rosa is capable of producing a magnitude 7.1. That’s according to a study from 2016, which also says the fault is overdue for a big quake. It’s one of four major faults in the Bay Area with enough built-up energy to trigger a major earthquake. The study was produced by researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and San Francisco State University. The Rodgers Creek Fault runs from San Pablo Bay to the northern outskirts of Santa Rosa.
Napa Man Identified as Pedestrian Hit and Killed By SUV in Sonoma Valley
A pedestrian who was hit and killed by an SUV in Sonoma Valley is being identified as a man from Napa. Early Wednesday morning, 29-year-old Querubin Hernandez-Gutierrez was standing near a tractor on the shoulder of Arnold Drive, just north of Olive Avenue. He was talking to the tractor operator when a Ford Explorer drifted into the shoulder of the road hitting the back of the trailer being carried by the tractor before hitting Hernandez-Gutierrez. He died of his injuries while the Ford and Tractor drivers suffered minor injuries. The Ford driver is not suspected of intoxicated driving and hasn’t been arrested. It’s still unclear why his vehicle drifted onto the shoulder.
Golden State Residents Fear a Major Earthquake May Be On Its Way
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, residents in the city of Santa Rosa, Calif. were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. People across the North Bay region, going as far south as San Francisco, could feel it. As of publication, no reports of major damage or injuries have been made.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region
SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma
(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Magnitude-4.4 quake hits Santa Rosa
The earthquake hit just northeast of the city. People as far away as SF felt the tremors. There were several reports of gas leaks and stuck elevators.
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
Ghost Ship Defendant Violates Supervision; May Serve Jail Time
The Ghost Ship defendant may have to serve jail time after violating probation. After requesting his home supervision to be transferred to Mendocino County, Derick Almena’s Lake County home was searched by probation officers who found multiple weapons, including a machete, bows and arrows, and a round of ammunition. Under his plea agreement of house arrest serving the rest of his 12 year prison sentence, Almena is not allowed to own, possess, or use any deadly weapons or ammunition. Alameda County prosecutors are now seeking to revoke the supervision deal which would mean Almena could see prison time. He scheduled to appear in court on September 23d. Almena pled guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter with the plea deal allowing to serve home detention inside of prison followed by three years of probation. He received nearly 7 years of credit for good behavior.
Fires in Roseland?
In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
Santa Rosa Man Gets 20 Years in Prison for Knife Attack
A man from Santa Rosa has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a brutal knife attack. The attack in March of 2020 left his roommate disfigured from slash and stab wounds. Prosecutors say, during a meth binge, 39-year-old Justin Takacs attacked his roommate, then called police and claimed he was defending himself. But, when police arrived at his house, he had no injuries. Prosecutors say the man lashed out because he was convinced his roommate caused him to be evicted.
