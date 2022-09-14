The Ghost Ship defendant may have to serve jail time after violating probation. After requesting his home supervision to be transferred to Mendocino County, Derick Almena’s Lake County home was searched by probation officers who found multiple weapons, including a machete, bows and arrows, and a round of ammunition. Under his plea agreement of house arrest serving the rest of his 12 year prison sentence, Almena is not allowed to own, possess, or use any deadly weapons or ammunition. Alameda County prosecutors are now seeking to revoke the supervision deal which would mean Almena could see prison time. He scheduled to appear in court on September 23d. Almena pled guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter with the plea deal allowing to serve home detention inside of prison followed by three years of probation. He received nearly 7 years of credit for good behavior.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO